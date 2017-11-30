Gov Obiano of Anambra State inaugurates the State Burial Committee for late Dr Alex Ekwueme

Noting that the State Committee is a subcommittee under the Federal Government’s Committee being chaired by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Gov Obiano emphasized that the State Committee will provide the necessary guide on how to give a befitting funeral to Dr Alex Ekwueme.

Members of the State Committee are:

1. Prof Solo Chukwulobelu – Chairman

2. HE Chief (Mrs) Ebelechukwu Obiano, Osodieme

3. Sen Dr Joy Emordi

4. HE Amb Bianca Odumegwu Ojukwu

5. HRH Prof Laz Ekwueme

6. Sen Stella Oduah

7. HRH Peter Aniukwu

8. HRH Rowland Odegbo

9. Chief Maja Umeh

10. Chief Ben Ezine

11. Ogochukwu Ekwueme

12. Hon Harford Oseke

13. Hon Romanus Obi

14. Hon Beverly Nkemdichi Ikpeazu

15. Hon Nikky Ugochukwu

16. Hon Vivian Okadigbo

17. Dr Dan Ezeawu

18. Mr Amaechi Akorah – Secretary

19. Mr Nwabufo Nwankwo

20. Representatives from South East States of Abia, Ebonyi, Enugu and Imo which include, Dr GC Aja the SSG from Enugu State and Hon Clems Nweke, the Principal Secretary to the Governor of Ebonyi State.