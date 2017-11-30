Obiano Sets Burial Committee For Late Dr Alex Ekwueme
Gov Obiano of Anambra State inaugurates the State Burial Committee for late Dr Alex Ekwueme
Noting that the State Committee is a subcommittee under the Federal Government’s Committee being chaired by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Gov Obiano emphasized that the State Committee will provide the necessary guide on how to give a befitting funeral to Dr Alex Ekwueme.
Members of the State Committee are:
1. Prof Solo Chukwulobelu – Chairman
2. HE Chief (Mrs) Ebelechukwu Obiano, Osodieme
3. Sen Dr Joy Emordi
4. HE Amb Bianca Odumegwu Ojukwu
5. HRH Prof Laz Ekwueme
6. Sen Stella Oduah
7. HRH Peter Aniukwu
8. HRH Rowland Odegbo
9. Chief Maja Umeh
10. Chief Ben Ezine
11. Ogochukwu Ekwueme
12. Hon Harford Oseke
13. Hon Romanus Obi
14. Hon Beverly Nkemdichi Ikpeazu
15. Hon Nikky Ugochukwu
16. Hon Vivian Okadigbo
17. Dr Dan Ezeawu
18. Mr Amaechi Akorah – Secretary
19. Mr Nwabufo Nwankwo
20. Representatives from South East States of Abia, Ebonyi, Enugu and Imo which include, Dr GC Aja the SSG from Enugu State and Hon Clems Nweke, the Principal Secretary to the Governor of Ebonyi State.