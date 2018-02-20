MOSOP Urges President Buhari to Avert The Danger Possed by Belema Oil and Robo Micheal in Ogoniland

The Movement for the Survival of the Ogoni People (MOSOP) calls on Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari to avert a possible breakdown of the peace in Ogoniland by putting a check to the activities of Belema Oil Producing Limited and Robo Michael Limited whose desperation for Ogoni oil has created local groups sharply divided against one another with potentials for serious crises in the area. MOSOP contend that the divide and conquer tactics of Belema Oil and Robo Micheal, both associates of the Shell Petroleum, are seriously pitching Ogonis against one another and could lead to a full scale conflict between these groups..

MOSOP maintain that the way forward is a peaceful settlement through dialogue taking into strong consideration the interests of the Ogoni people as articulated in the Ogoni Bill of Rights.

MOSOP therefore expresses its displeasure with the Nigerian government’s feigning ignorance while companies representing her interests notably Belema Oil and Robo Micheal continue to sponsor local actors who have turned themselves into rival groups projecting the various interests of their sponsors and representing real threats to the peace of Ogoniland.