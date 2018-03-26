DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Monarch Hangs Self In Anambra

By Nedum Noble

A 75-year old man, Chief Charles Okafor, has committed suicide in Akitinyi village, Urum, in Awka North Local government area of Anambra state.

The deceased, a father of 10, was said to have used wrapper to hang himself on the roof of his room at about 7am.

A member of the family who spoke to our correspondent on condition of anonymity, said the deceased had earlier chatted with the wife before she left the house.

He said the wife was still away when she was called on phone to be informed of the death of her husband.

“He had had a conversation with the wife before she went out, only to be called on phone that her husband had committed suicide,” he said.

Another relation, Chimezie Udekwe, who described the deceased action as mysterious and painful, wondering what would become the fate of the children he left behind.

He however hinted that efforts were still on to unravel the cause of his actions.

“One of my uncles came to my house to inform me that one of our brothers, Chief Ozo Ogbukiyi committed suicide and I came here to see that what I was told is true.

“It is really painful. It is quite mysterious and unbearable to us. Everybody is crying over the matter and we are still trying to find out what could have led to this,” he said.

When our correspondent visited the residence of the deceased, sympathisers were trooping in to confirm the news.

It would be recalled that a 65-year old woman had, barely two weeks ago, hanged herself at Mgbakwu community of the same area council.