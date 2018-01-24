DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

“Kwankwaso’s Name Sends Shivers Down Gandujiyas Spines” – Kwankwaso Camp

By Yakubu Salisu A, Kano

The chief spokesperson of the Kwankwasiya movement Comrade Aminu Abdulsalam Gwarzo has said that, it’s now obvious the name of the leader of their kwankwasiya movement has become a thing of fear to the Gandujiyas.

According to him, the recent announcement by the state government to hold a parallel rally on the same date and place as theirs, is an indication that the gandujiya faction of the APC in Kano cannot measure up to the popularity of its leader Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso.

“We are coming to Kano on the 30th of January. If the state government decides to have a parallel rally at Tamburawa where we plan to have our own rally, we cannot stop them just as they cannot stop us”

“Different measures have been taken to frustrate the home coming of Kwankwaso but all these are laughable things as one would wonder why the panic over the proposed visit” he asked

Aminu further stated that all the steps taken by the Gandujiyas to prevent them from having their gathering lacks basis as they cannot stop an indigene of the state from coming to his state.

“We are quite aware of the fact that the forthcoming LG polls is one of the reasons they don’t want him to come, but we thank Allah that they too acknowledges his political impact on the politics of the state. Certainly his coming would boost the morale of our people contesting in the election but like I have said, a state with over ten million persons is too big for some persons to stop others from exercising their rights”

On issue of security, Gwarzo said that their biggest security is with Allah that they believe in him that everything would be done peacefully on the slated date as well wishers and supporters are all praying for the success of the event.

“If for example we have a hundred thousand persons going for the event, do you have enough Police men to do the job? We know the police are there to give support but we believe that all would be done peacefully. We do not have any fear or whatsoever about that day” he emphasized.