DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Now Available On:

Kaduna Polls: KADSIECOM Officer Gives Results In Kagarko LG, Returning Officer Absconds

Should Buhari Sack Inspector General Of Police? No

Yes View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

From Amos Tauna, Kaduna

Following the disappearance of the returning officer of the last Saturday local government election in Kagarko, the State Independent Electoral Commission officer in the area, Bashir Umar was made to authenticate and announce the results of the chairmanship election in the local government.

Addressing newsmen in Kaduna, the PDP chairmanship candidate to the last Saturday local government election in the area, Surveyor David Tanko Sarki, explained that the returning officer of the local government election left during and after the peaceful conduct of the election and has resurface to date.

He explained, “We were shocked to hear from the media that Kagarko local government election has been announced while we were still waiting for the returning officer to come and count the votes cast and announce the winner of the election.

“It was also shocking to hear that through the alleged results that the total number of voters the turned out for the local government election in the area was almost the same thing with the actual number of registered voters in the local government.

“It was worrisome that the alleged results shows that every eligible registered voter in the area voted in the last Saturday’s election, meaning nobody failed to vote, no any registered voter died during the period of registration up to last Saturday.

“We are happy that in the last local government election, the total number of those who casted their votes was shown and because PDP had agents in all the polling units, we have a total number of votes cast in Kagarko in every polling unit.

“After waiting for the returning officer in vain to come and authenticate the results, the KADSIECOM officer in the local government authenticated the results in the presence of all party agents and party faithful where the results were counted and the chairmanship results based on the political parties that participated were released.”

Based on the results of the chairmanship released by the KADSIECOM officer in the local government, it shows that in Idah ward, APC – 3,674, PDP – 1,477 and PRP – 45, Jere ward, APC – 710, PDP – 1,273 and PRP – 27, Jere North, APC – 829, PDP – 1,168 and PRP – 1, Kagarko South ward, APC – 1,562, PDP – 1,075 and PRP – 3, Kushe ward, APC – 1,791, PDP – 2,699 and PRP – 1, Kukui ward, APC – 1,263, PDP. – 1,696 and PRP – 3, K/Jibrin ward, APC – 858, PDP – 2,526 and PRP – 4, Kagarko North, APC – 1,410, PDP – 961 and PRP – 18, Kachuga ward, APC – 1,025, PDP – 3,657 and PRP – nil and Aribi ward, APC – 1,617, PDP – 4,029 and PRP – 17. The total is APC – 15,769, PDP – 20,649 and PRP – 139.

The PDP candidate said that after the announcement of the results of the election, he added, “The people went on jubilating and as l am talking to you people, the electorate are still jubilating because they are happy because they know that their votes are counted.”

He enjoined KADSIECOM to follow the path of truth to ensure that what the people voted for is given to them.