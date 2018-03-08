DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Imo State Records The Highest Number Of Candidates In JAMB Again For The 7th Year

…Has 92,890 Candidates to Top the Table

This is to inform the blessed people of Imo State and the general public that the State has again come first in the 2018 JAMB Applications with 92,890 Candidates, according to the registrar of JAMB, Prof. Ishaq Oloyede.

Oyo and Osun States came second and third with 86,695 and 86,044 registered candidates respectively.

The JAMB Registrar Prof. Oloyede made the disclosure at a press conference in Abuja on Wednesday, March 7, 2018.

With this current development, Imo State has topped in JAMB Applications for seven years now beginning from 2012.

To say the least, the free and qualitative education programme the Rochas Okorocha – led Rescue Mission administration enthroned in the state when it came on board in 2011, has been responsible for this wonderful feat.

This is also the reason the governor will not toy with the issue of who succeeds him because the flame of this light of progress put on by Governor Okorocha must be made to continue shining, to the Glory of God.

–

Sam Onwuemeodo

Chief Press Secretary to the Governor