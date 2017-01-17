Members of the Peoples Democratic Party in the Oru East Local Government Area of Imo State have petitioned the Ahmed Markafi-led national caretaker committee leadership of the party, urging it to quickly intervene in the crisis brewing in the party in the state.

A petitioned addressed to Markafi, copied to the South East Zonal chairman of PDP, a copy of it was obtained by our reporter in Owerri, the state capital, the petition which was signed by concerned PDP Oru East LGA stakeholders, raised the alarm that if the crises rocking the party in the LGA were not quickly resolved would spell doom for the party in the coming days.

Concerned PDP Oru East LGA stakeholders, is made up of members of the party in the LGA.

The petition which was entitled “Request for your intervention on the leadership crisis rocking the party in Oru East LGA, Imo State: need to call Chief Achike Udenwa, former Governor of Imo State to order over Imposition and impunity”, was signed by Mike Obasi (coordinator) Josiah Eleoba, Chibugo Obizue, Friday Okafor, Benigus Obizue, Engr. Emeka Eluma, Emma Onuma, Michael Nnabue, Agwa Cletus and Ken Eze.

The PDP members alleged that a former Governor of the State, Achike Udenwa, was fueling the crisis in the party in the LGA by imposing people who did not go through the Congress of the party as the leaders of the PDP in the council.

Part of the petition reads “from the evidence on ground, the former Governor of Imo State, Achike Udenwa, is the brain behind the act of impunity of imposing leaders on the people by purportedly holding a parallel election in his Amaifeke Orlu LGA country home”.

“Udenwa is supposed to be a political statesman in the state and the nation at large who ought to be talking about oneness and unity in the party, but he chose the part of bringing disunity and disaffection among party members in the state, especially those in leadership tussle rather than taking side to support a particular group “.

The aggrieved members regretted that the former Governor had allegedly made himself a willing tool for disunity, rather working assiduously to resolve all the leadership impasse in the area.

While urging the National caretaker committee Chairman to wade in, it asserted that the earlier a peace meeting is convened to resolve the lingering issue the better.

But, a source close to the former governor said that Udenwa had no hand in the leadership crisis rocking the PDP in the Oru East LGA.

According to the source, who pleaded anonymity because he was not permitted to speak on behalf of the former Governor, Udenwa could not have been sponsoring the crisis in the Oru East PDP because he was not from the LGA and it was not in his character to be controversial and troublesome.