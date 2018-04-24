DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

The Senator representing Kogi West constituency in Kogi State, Senate Dino Melaye has expressed that he will be presenting himself to the police today, April 24, 2018.

The Senator stated this through his twitter handle today.

He said “I will make myself available to the police today. My resolve to speak the truth and defend the poor masses of NIGERIA is Total. We shall overcome!!!”

He also added “A man without arm, no security yet you mobilise 150 policemen to invite him. And those who committed Treason are free. We shall not be intimidated or cowed. Struggle continue”

Senator Dino Melaye had been arrested yesterday at the Abuja International airport as he tried to exit the country en route Morocco for an official assigment. He was arrested by the Nigeria Immigration Service [NIS]. He was later released.

Following his release, the Senator headed back to his residence. He cancelled the trip to Morocco. Upon arrival to his residence, the Nigerian police was dispatched to sorround the Senator’s residence.

The Police who were formerly assigned to gaurd the premises were withdrawn.

This led to the Senator’s outcry that there is a plan to kill him.

The Senator has had a running battle with the Governor of Kogi State and the strong man of APC, Bola Tinubu.