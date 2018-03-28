DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Fulani Killings: El-Rufai Pleads With Fulani Leaders

Kaduna State governor, Nasir El-Rufai, on Wednesday met with Fulani leaders from the 32 emirates and chiefdoms in the state to discuss ways of upholding peace across the state.

The governor urged them to do their utmost to uphold peace in the state and ensure that their children are educated.

“We called this meeting because we need to deepen peace in our state. Peace is important and it is something we cannot compromise.

“We will continue to work assiduously for the security and peace of our communities.

“Everyone must reject violence because it is a destructive tool that tears communities apart and retards all human development.

“Sound education is the foundation for purposeful development. There is no society that will progress without education.

“With sound education, we can train people to reject hate, shun criminality, overcome poverty and promote harmony.

“We will continue to work towards building sound education and health sectors as bedrocks of development,” Mr El-Rufai explained.

He, however, urged the ardos to be prompt in providing useful security information to the appropriate agencies, and to educate their followers on peaceful conflict resolution.

In her remarks, the executive vice-chairperson, Kaduna State Peace Commission, Priscilla Ankut, said that the focus of the commission was to work towards amicable resolution of conflict in the state by way of mediation and consultative engagements.

Ms Ankut appealed for the cooperation of the ardos as the commission continues its engagements with traditional, religious and community leaders for sustainable peace.