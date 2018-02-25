DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Now Available On:

FG Says 110 DAPCHI Girls Unaccounted For, Steps Up Rescue Efforts

Should Buhari Sack Magu Of EFCC Yes

No View Results Loading ... Loading ...

The Federal Government has confirmed that 110 students of the

Government Science and Technical College in Dapchi, Yobe State, are so

far unaccounted for, after insurgents believed to be from a faction of

Boko Haram invaded their school on Monday (19 Feb. 2018).

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed,

announced the figure after a meeting between a Federal Government

Delegation and representatives of key stakeholders, including the

state government, the college, the parents, security agencies and

Bursari local government, where Dapchi is situated, in Damaturu on

Sunday.

He said, based on the briefings from the Principal of the College,

Hajia Adama Abdulkarim, and the state Commissioner for Education, Hon.

Mohammed Lami, 906 students – out of whom 110 have not been accounted

for – were in the school on the day of the attack.

Alhaji Mohammed also announced that the Federal Government has

directed the police and civil defence authorities in Yobe State to

immediately deploy their personnel to all the schools in the state in

order to ensure the security and safety of the students and their

staffers.

The Minister disclosed that the Federal Government has stepped up

efforts to rescue the girls and return them safely to their parents,

saying the security agencies are working on many leads regarding the

whereabouts of the girls.

”This is the second time in four days that a Federal Government

delegation would visit Yobe State since the unfortunate incident. This

is a measure of the seriousness with which we are addressing the

issue. The security forces are leaving no stone unturned in their

search for the girls.

”We are back here in Yobe as part of efforts to provide some succour

to the parents of the girls, to let them know that they are not alone

and also to reassure them that we will not rest until we have found

the girls. We will carry the parents along on the efforts we are

making,” he said.

For his part, the Minister of Interior said the delegation embarked on

the trip in order to get the facts right ”so that the approach to the

solution can be correct”.

”We must get back the girls and also ensure that this does not happen

again,” he said.

The Federal Government delegation, which comprised the Ministers of

Information and Culture as well as that of Interior, Lt.-Gen.

Abdulrahman Dambazau (retired), held an enlarged meeting that was

attended by Governor Ibrahim Geidam of Yobe State; members of the

state cabinet, the Principal and Vice Principal of the school,

representatives of the parents of the missing girls and security

agencies, among others.