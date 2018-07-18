DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

July 18, 2018

Press Statement

Ekiti Guber: PDP NWC Gets Hard Facts, Reconfirms That INEC Doctored Results

The National Working Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in a crucial meeting Tuesday night received and reviewed all facts relating to the July 14, 2018 Ekiti state governorship election.

After a thorough examination of all hard facts the NWC reconfirms that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) doctored the result of the election to favour the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The NWC notes that apart from huge discrepancies between the actual votes cast at the polling centres and the results released by INEC, there are evidence that INEC pulled down the original result from its data base to accommodate the alterations.

The NWC also has evidence indicating that the original result was in favour of the PDP candidate, Prof. Kolapo Olusola-Eleka before the figures were altered.

The NWC after very exhaustive examination of all facts reconfirms that the PDP candidate, Prof. Kolapo Olusola Eleka, clearly won the July 14, 2018 governorship election.

The NWC therefore calls on the leadership of INEC to immediately correct their results, apologise to the people of Ekiti state and be ready to admit their falsifications before the tribunal so as to return our mandate which was stolen at ‘gun point’ on July 14.

Signed:

Kola Ologbondiyan

National Publicity Secretary