Dapchi: “Christians Must Checkmate Radical Islamization Of Nigeria” – CAN Youth President

–

The recent return of the abducted Dapchi girls calls for a reexamining of the conscience of the nation and of the values driving the present leadership.

Being Press release by the National President of the Youth Wing of the Christian Association of Nigeria (YOWICAN) on the 23rd of March 2018

The basis of the inalienable rights of every Nigerian citizen as contained specifically in Section 34. (1) of the 1999 constitution (as amended) states clearly, ” that Every individual is entitled to respect for the dignity of his person, and accordingly

(a) no person shall be subject to torture or to inhuman or degrading treatment;

(b) no person shall he held in slavery or servitude; and

(c) no person shall be required to perform forced or compulsory labour.

In spite of all these constitutional provisions however, Nigerian citizens from Dapchi were still embarrassed with abduction and death.

The visit of the President to Dapchi and the misplaced red carpet reception seemed to most of us an unbelievable reality…for a President to grace himself with a walk on red carpet (in a blatant show of flamboyance, reminiscent to celebration and celebrities) at a time when mothers, fathers, brothers and sisters were mourning the kidnap of their loved ones is indeed a reality that we still wish didn’t happen. This also further raises questions, as to if the purported tears of sorrow shed by the President were actually genuine.

The sad point of the release of the Dapchi girls was the announcement of the death of 5 of the girls. Our heart goes out to the parents of these 5, we plead that in the spirit of the Christian faith and belief that they forgive the terrorist perpetuators as well as our own insensitive leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari and the resultant reality of a failed nation further orchestrated by him.

Another point of dire emphasis is this, “If the terrorists who adopted the Chibok and Dapchi School girls can be rewarded with millions (if not billions of Naira, as is truly the case as being what necessitated their release), the Youth Wing of the Christian Association of Nigeria unequivocally believes that it is possible (and indeed strongly recommends thereof that this be the case in the coming days) that the same Federal government who negotiated and paid the terrorists the ransom, also pay without any further delays, the sum of 50 million Naira as compensation and rehabilitation assistance to the parents of each Chibok and Dapchi child, for the purpose of re-socializing and providing the needed psycho-social healing and welfare of the returnee Dapchi and Chibok children respectively.

The money will most especially, also, help put back these precious children (bona fide Nigerian citizens) society and in secured schools of their choice and further provide them with the educational support they desperately need to continue their lives and try to forget the trauma of the abduction which has no doubt shattered their innocent minds.

Our appeal is to the conscience of most especially also of Vice President Yemi Osibajo and other Christian stakeholders in the present administration who have vehemently continued to deny the glaring reality of the Islamization agenda in this country and by the administration which he is part of.

As we celebrate the release of the Dapchi girls, and since it is no more news that some of the children are still being held (Chibok and Dapchi), YOWICAN requests that the Vice President who is a Christian, an ordained pastor of the Church and the closest to the administration of President Buhari push with within his power and good offices, for the immediate release of the remaining girls based of course on this principle contained in the Luke 15:4 which he has taught severally in Sunday schools and which he well understands, “that the good shepherd must leave the 99 and go in search of the missing one”. Specifically stated (verse 4) …”What man of you, having a hundred sheep, if he lose one of them, doth not leave the ninety and nine in the wilderness, and go after that which is lost, until he find it?”

We insist that little Miss Leah Shubair (the Christian Dapchi girl still held captive) be brought back to her Christian parents.

We believe the negotiators were aware of the cruel compulsion on her to renounce her Christian faith.

We reteriate that this is also part of the responsibility of the Vice President Prof Osinbajo who is also a Christian to delve into this matter and threat it with the dire urgency it demands. Little Miss Leah cannot remain in the hands of Boko Haram while we all sit here and clap for terrorists.

He who plays the piper should normally determine the tune. In the case of the Church and Christians in Nigeria, the tune has become so difficult for them to determine. This is another case all together.

Finally, to the Church and all Christians in Nigeria, these are no times to sit at ease in Zion. As bluntly put by convener of the Conference of Apostolic and Charismatic Churches (CACC) Dr Bolaji Akinyemi, who has called on Christians in Nigeria to rise to the consciousness of the realism of radical Islamization in Nigeria and for us as Christians to be able to discern and further understand the motives and hidden deceptive antiques of political Islam, “our faith is indeed on fire”.

YOWICAN says we must do something about it and the Christian Vice President of Nigeria must take the lead on this matter.

May God bless you all.

–

Signed

Engr. Daniel David-Kadzai

National President

Youth Wing of the Christian Association of Nigeria (YOWICAN)