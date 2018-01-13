Buhari’s Re-election Call: El-Rufai, Other Govs Insensitive – APC Chieftain

… Warns President against sycophants

A chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) Comrade Timi Frank, as described as act of insensitivity to the plights of Nigerians a call made by seven governors of the party on President Muhammadu Buhari to seek re-election.

Frank, who is the APC Deputy National Publicity Secretary said the call was coming 24 hours after their colleague, the Benue governor gave a state burial to our beloved ones, who were victims of herdsmen attack, adding that the Nation was still mourning.

The APC governors who visited the President on Friday and made the demand include Nasir El Rufai of Kaduna, Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano, Yahaya Bello of Kogi, Abubakar Bello of Niger, Simon Lalong of Plateau, Ibrahim Geidam of Yobe and Jibrilla Bindow of Adamawa states.

Reacting to the development in a statement on Saturday in Abuja, Comrade Frank said instead of the said governors to pay a condolences visit on their colleague in Benue, “they chose to visit the President in Aso Rock Villa and made such demand for their selfish reason.”

According to the APC chieftain, some of the governors visited the President because their political future depend solely on his continuity.

While urging that politicians should learn to play politics with human face, Frank said that “instead of these governors to advise Mr. President on how to put an end to wanton killings going on across the country, fuel queues, economic hardship and the rest, they chose to be selfish.

“Is Benue governor not an APC members? Is Benue state where 72 people were killed not part of Nigeria? Our politicians should learn to the plights of citizens when needed and not only when their votes are needed.”

Frank also warned President Muhammadu Buhari to be carefull of such people he described as ‘parasitic politicians’ by ensuring that he listen to himself on whether to seek re-election or not ahead of 2019 general elections.

“The President should recalled that the impunity and arrogance being display by APC leaders like El-Rufai and others by telling Nigerians that they have no apology, angered Nigerians against the last administration of President Goodluck Jonathan. While Jonathan has since lost power, many of those making such statements have also abandoned him. Mr. President should therefore bear in mind that these governors are not persuading him to run not because they love him but fir their selfish interest.”