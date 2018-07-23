DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Now Available On:

Buhari Should Resign, Get Out Of Office – Bishop Oyedepo

Was Ekiti Guber Rigged? Yes

No

I Don't Know View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

The founder, Living Faith Church International, Bishop David Oyedepo on Sunday asked Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari to resign and get out of office in view of wanton killings and insecurity across the country.

Oyedepo, who was preaching at the Canaan Land, in Ogun State on Sunday decried the massive killings in the country, especially in the north.

He advised the president to resign or get out of office as he had no solution on how to curb the orgies of violence rampaging the nation.

According to him, the nation was getting destroyed under the watchful eyes of Buhari, which he said informed the decision of the church to hold seven days fasting for the nation.

Oyedepo added that even some northern Muslims no longer wanted Buhari in power, saying that he should go and leave the system.

The faith and prosperity preacher lamented that herdsmen were killing and taken people’s land across the country and that Buhari was not doing anything about it.