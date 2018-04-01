DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Buhari Escapes Lynching At The National Mosque

President Mohammadu Buhari escaped being lynched at the National Mosque, Abuja by angry protesters suspected to be members of Islamic Movement of Nigeria.

The president, who came to the Mosque for the second time since his inauguration in 2015 for the wedding of his brother-in-law, Hamza, was attacked by a large group of irate worshippers immediately after the end of the Friday prayers.

Sensing the danger, security forces took over the situation and barricaded the president. The worshippers, shouting ‘you are a murderer, an unjust leader and hypocrite’, were blocked by the security. They continued saying ‘we’re ready to die, you can kill us all’.

It would seem that the irate protesters knew of coming of the President’s coming to the mosque, so they mobilized against him. Julius Berger had earlier in the day erected high barricades around the mosque, which gave out that the president was going to attend Hamza’s wedding.

LeadersNG learned that the president, who prayed sitting on a chair, indicating his fragile health status, was saved by the whiskers.

