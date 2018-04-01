Published On: Sun, Apr 1st, 2018

Buhari Escapes Lynching At The National Mosque

DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Now Available On:

247ureports Android Mobile Application 247ureports Apple Mobile Application

Buhari Escapes Lynching At The National Mosque

Buhari Escapes Lynching At The National Mosque

Should Nigerians Defend Themselves Against Fulani Herdsmen?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

President Mohammadu Buhari escaped being lynched at the National Mosque, Abuja by angry protesters suspected to be members of Islamic Movement of Nigeria.

The president, who came to the Mosque for the second time since his inauguration in 2015 for the wedding of his brother-in-law, Hamza, was attacked by a large group of irate worshippers immediately after the end of the Friday prayers.

Sensing the danger, security forces took over the situation and barricaded the president. The worshippers, shouting ‘you are a murderer, an unjust leader and hypocrite’, were blocked by the security. They continued saying ‘we’re ready to die, you can kill us all’.

It would seem that the irate protesters knew of coming of the President’s coming to the mosque, so they mobilized against him. Julius Berger had earlier in the day erected high barricades around the mosque, which gave out that the president was going to attend Hamza’s wedding.

LeadersNG learned that the president, who prayed sitting on a chair, indicating his fragile health status, was saved by the whiskers.

Source: http://leaders.ng/president-buhari-escapes-lynched-national-mosque-angry-protesters/

About the Author

-

Displaying 1 Comments
Have Your Say
  1. Bassey Ndem says:
    April 1, 2018 at 2:05 pm

    Nigeria is a secular state and anything about religion should be regarded as a personal affair of the individual or group of individuals involved. President Buhari is not a president of moslems and he should be seen as a bridge builder and not a moslem cleric so anyone caught in this melee should not be treated kid’s gloves.

    Reply

Leave a comment

XHTML: You can use these html tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Pin It