Buhari Appoints Northerner To Head NIA, Bypasses Next In Line

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Dr Ahmed Rufai Abubakar as substantive Director General for the National Intelligence Agency (NIA) bypassing the next most senior operative, Ambassador Okafor who hails from Anambra State. He is highest ranking intelligence officer in the agency.

The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina, announced this in a statement on Wednesday.

According to the presidential spokesman, the appointment takes immediate effect

Abubakar replaces Ambassador Ayo Oke who was last year sacked over the discovery of large amounts of foreign and local currencies by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission in a residential apartment at Osborne Towers, Ikoyi, Lagos, over which NIA made a claim.

“The new Director Ahmed Rufai Abubakar, a retired career Foreign Service officer, who till his appointment served as Senior Special Assistant to the President (SSAP) on Foreign Affairs/International Relations.

“Abubakar had extensive experience working with the United Nations in peace support operations, mediation process, preventive diplomacy and good offices, as well as the promotion of good governance and respect for the rule of law and human rights.

He also briefly served as Senior Adviser at the Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF), with headquarters in Ndjamena, Chad, before his appointment as SSAP.

“Abubakar holds a B.A degree in French Language and Literature, and an M.A degree in Francophone Maghrebian Literature, both from Bayero University, Kano. He is also fluent in English and Arabic,” Adesina stated.