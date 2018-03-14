DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Abia Sacks Revenue Consultants, Review Daily Transport Levies

Following the meeting of the Governor of Abia State, Dr Okezie Ikpeazu, with the executive members of various transport unions in the state, Abia State Internal Revenue Service and the global consultants to the state on internally generated revenue (IGR), the Governor has directed as follows:

1. All approvals given to revenue consultants, agents and contractors to collect motorized (flying) revenue on behalf of Abia State Government have been cancelled.

2. The state’s global consultants on IGR, CSDC consulting, in partnership with Abia State Internal Revenue Service and transport unions will henceforth collaborate to collect all flying revenues due to the state.

3. Only the dully recognized and approved transport unions in the state are to sell daily tickets to their members and remit to the Government through Abia State Internal Revenue Service in partnership with the global consultants, CSDC.

4. The Governor has also approved the request of the transport unions to review the payable daily revenues as follows:

A. Tricycles (Keke) to pay N150 per day instead of N190.

B. 7 seater mini bus (Oke bekee) reduced from N350 per day to N300.

C. Other buses reduced from N1100 per day to N600.

D. Tipper/Light Truck reduced from N2,400 to N1,700 daily.

E. Truck/Lorry/Tanker/Trailer reduced from N2,700 Per day to N2,100.

5. All the daily payments are to be made once a day through the Transport unions and remitted to the government immediately.

6. All commercial vehicles plying within Abia State shall be enumerated, digitally captured and registered for enhancement of security within the state.

7. As soon as the enumeration and registration of tricycles is completed the government will announce the phased extension of operating time for Keke operators in the state.

8. At the expiration of the deadline for registration of tricycles and other vehicles, security agencies in the state are advised to impound unregistered vehicles and prosecute the operators in accordance with the law.

This directive is for immediate implementation. All concerned to please take note and implement accordingly.