50yr Old Mother of Seven Arrested With 40kg Cannabis In Edo

The Edo State Command of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has apprehended a fifty-year-old mother of seven with forty kilograms of cannabis hidden in vegetables. The suspect, Menewe Grace who lives in Ibadan was arrested along Uzebba -Ifon road on her way to Oyo State with the illicit drugs. Four bags of dried weeds that tested positive to cannabis weighing 40kg were found in a consignment of vegetables like the bitter leaf, pumpkin and pumpkin fruits.

NDLEA Edo State commander, Mr. Wakawa Buba who confirmed the arrest said that the suspect was caught while on her way back to Ibadan. “We have commenced a strategic motorized patrol across the State to intercept cannabis shipment. Drug barons usually target the end of year season sales especially as we are at the peak of harvest season. This arrest is a product of motorized patrol embarked upon by the State command as a counter strategy to intercept illegal movement of narcotic drugs. The target is to promptly cut off supply and prevent drugs from getting to the end users” the commander stated.

The suspect who hails from Izionum in Ndokwa West Local Government Area of Delta State said that she wanted to source for money to register her children for secondary school certificate examination. In her words, “I am a divorcee with seven children under my care. I am struggling to give them a good education so that they can be successful in life. This is my second trip. The first time I came with my friend who introduced me to the cannabis business, we were successful. Unfortunately, I was caught this time around. My husband left me three years ago with seven children that is what led me to this problem” she lamented.

The commander decried the involvement of a mother of seven in drug trafficking. “This is very bad. At age 50, she is setting a bad precedence for her children. The suspect will soon be charged to court to serve as a deterrent to those seeking to earn money from criminal acts. It is unacceptable and must be condemned by all” he added.

Meanwhile, the command is making efforts to arrest her friend, the cannabis dealer that sold to her and other accomplices connected to the case. Efforts are on-going to reduce the drug problem to the barest minimum thereby improving the security of lives and property in the State.