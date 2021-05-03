Advertisement

The Ecological fund is an intervention facility established to address the ecological problems ravaging the communities across the country. It was established in 1981 through the Allocation of Revenue (Federation Account, etc.) Act Cap 16 LFN 1990. Since then, it has passed through some modifications to wit; Decree 36 of 1984, Decree 104 of 1992 (both amendments) and further modified by virtue of the Allocation of Revenue Federation Account, etc. (Modification) Order of 8th of July, 2002 by former President Olusegun Obasanjo.

Through the years, the Ecological Fund Office [EFO] has continued to deliver on its mandate. It is evidenced through the photo-story showcased by 247ureports.com below tallying activities for the month of January 2021.

–

Presented below are photographs from Erosion Control And Road Improvement Works Along 3.8km Enugu Eke-Ogui- Eke- Eke Market Obodo Amankwo-Oma Eke Road Project, Udi Lga, Enugu State – 4th Jan., 2021

project3 Image 1 of 7 Erosion Control And Road Improvement Works Along 3.8km Enugu Eke-Ogui- Eke- Eke Market Obodo Amankwo-Oma Eke Road Project, Udi Lga, Enugu State – 4th Jan., 2021

–

Below are photographs from Construction Of Reinforced Concrete Drainages And Land Reclamation Works At Suleja – 14th Jan., 2021

Picture1 Image 1 of 11 Niger State Governor, Alh. Abubakar Bello, cutting the tape, with him is the Deputy Chairman, House Committee on Ecology, Hon. Abdullahi Mamudu (R), Engr. Nwachukwu Udochi (L) among other dignitaries.

–

Below are photographs from Construction Of Hydraulic Structures, Road Improvement Works And Emergency Surface Protection Works On The Eroded And Reclaimed Earthwork Along Tudun Wada, Karshi Road (Phase I & Ii) Abuja – 14th Jan., 2021

2 Image 1 of 8 SGF, Boss Mustapha, presenting the Certificate to the Emir of Sabon Karshi, Alh. (Dr.) Sani Bako III

–

Below are photographs from Erosion And Flood Control Works At Patigi Town (Phase I) Kwara State – 22nd Jan., 2021

–

Below are photographs from Ondo Township Erosion Control Works At Ondo Town, Ondo State – January 26, 2021

1 Image 1 of 11 Hon. Minister for State, Niger Delta, Omotayo Alasoadura, presenting the Certificate to the Paramour ruler of Ondo Kingdom, Oba Victor Kiladejo

–

Below are photographs from Erosion Control And Channelization In Akoko North West L.G.A – 26th Jan., 2021

1 Image 1 of 4 Director (EFO), Mr. Mathias Eluma presenting the commissioning Certificate to the community leader, Pastor Emmanuel Olutoye

–

Below are photographs from Repairs Of Embankment Failures At Leadership Training Centre Sea School, Apapa Lagos (Fed. Min Of Youth Sports Devt), Lagos State – 28th Jan., 2021

5 Image 1 of 9

–

Below are photographs from Ecological Challenges At The Federal University, Wukari, Taraba State – 28th Jan., 2021

2 Image 1 of 9 Deputy Governor of Taraba State, Engr. Haruna Manu presenting Certificate to the VC, Federal University, Wukari on behalf of the University

–