Nine Suspected illegal oil dealers and a vessel, MT Chiebube , have been handed over to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Lagos Office by officers of the Nigerian Navy Ship, NNS Beecroft, Apapa, Lagos State, for further investigation and possible prosecution.

Lieutenant Commander, A.A. Adukanya, who represented the Navy during the handing over of the vessel and the arrested crew members to the EFCC noted that the NNS Beecroft patrol team on December 19, 2020 intercepted and arrested the vessel and the crew members at the Nigeria- Benin Republic Maritime boundary, for suspicious dealings in petroleum products.

The crew members include: Anthony Ekpo Bassey Iso, Chinedu Nwanchukwu, Endurance Ossai, Emmanuel Monday, Ibrahim Ahmed, Victor Frank, Kenneth Philip, Chinemeze Samuel, and Matthew Timothy.

The suspects and the vessel were received on behalf of the EFCC, by Idris Abubakar, Head, Extractive Industry Fraud Section, EIFS.