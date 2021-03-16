Advertisement

By CHUKS EKE

Authorities of Biafra Independence Movement/Movement for Actualization of Sovereign State of Biafra, BIM/MASSOB have expressed their solidarity to Alhaji Asari Dokubo (Edi Abali Calabari) over his emergence as the leader of the Biafra De Facto Customary Government, saying that his emergence is a boost to quest for Biafra actualization.

In a press statement issued yesterday by Ikenna Obibi Egeonu, the Diaspora Representative to Chief Ralph Uwazuruike, their Founder/Leader, BIM/MASSOB explained that Dokubo’s emergence was a clear manifestation of concerted efforts at reconciling different groups leanings towards achieving harmony against a common enemy.

BIM/MASSOB disclosed that even Uwazurike himself has extends his hands of fellowship and unalloyed support to Dokubo for his non-violence posture and a agreement.

According to the statement, “Asari Dokubo is a fearless principal actor in our quest for Biafra Actualization Mission and he has remained ever assertive and indefatigable. His principled stand on Biafra restoration project is an encouragement to all and a deterrent to the warring enemy. And for this, he finds favour in Uwazurike’s endorsement”.

“The very unrelenting contributions of notable personalities in the Biafra struggle, such as the BNC deputy Chairman, Uchenna Asiegbu (Omiomio), Dr. Emeka Okeadu, Emeka Emekesiri, Mazi Uche Mefor, Ike Nwanonenyi, Ikenna Obibi Egeonu, Obidi Obienu, Eberechukwu Anigbogu (Deputy), Uduogu Nwanyinya and George Onyibe are highly commendable and deeply appreciated and we pray that their sacrifice shall never be in vain”.

“As we march on, we ask all to be part of this commitment and in our efforts towards unifying Eastern Region. Certain that we are building for ourselves, and for our generations born and unborn. Our stand cuts across group lines. And in this respect our mission to The Hague and to Zanzibar becomes collective. We have Biafra in mind”, the statement concluded.