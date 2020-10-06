BY OKEY MADUFORO AWKA

Six persons died yesterday in Anambra state when protesters continued the end SARS protest in major cities the state.

Also four police stations were burnt when the protesters engaged police men who were trying to protect police formations in the state.

The burnt police formations include, Ogidi police station, 33 police station and two police stations in Nnewi commercial town.

From Nkpor junction express way to Upper Iweka there were burnt fires as well as attacks on commercial vehicles who refused to join the protest.

Onitsha main market as well as markets at Nkpor, Nkwo Nnewi, bridge head , Ekwulobia and Awka main markets were shut down by the protesters.

At Awka capital the Onitsha- Enugu express way is lonely and deserted as shops were closed for fear of attacks by the angry youths.

At the Ogidi police station, a police man was allegedly killed while attempting to stop the protesters who claimed that four of their members were shut by the police.

Also another corpse was found at close to the Ogidi police station and was carried away by the protesters.

When contacted the Anambra state Police Public Relations Officer Mr Mohammed Haruna could not pick his calls for confirmation.