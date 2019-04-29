The Senate Committee on Defence will soon submit the report of its investigations into the faceoff between the Military and Federal Capital Territory(FCT) indigenes over alleged land acquisition.

The Chairman of the committee, Sen. Abubakar Kyari, made this known at the end of an investigative hearing on the matter on Monday in Abuja.

Kyanite did not give a date when the report will be submitted.

News Agency of Nigeria(NAN), reports that representatives of the indigenes, the military, FCT ministry and other stakeholders were in attendance.

The senate had on April 10, mandated the committee to interface with the military over alleged illegal occupation of some hectares of land along the Airport Road, said to belong to FCT indigenes and report back to senate for next line of action.

Meanwhile, the Senate Minority Whip, Sen. Philip Aduda and Sen. Shehu Sani on April 14, while decrying the plight of the people, urged them to remain calm, while the senate investigated the alleged clash.