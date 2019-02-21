Gunmen Attack Police Checkpoint In Bayelsa

depiction

Gunmen have attacked a police checkpoint in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State, injuring a Sergeant and snatching two AK47 rifles ahead of the rescheduled elections.

It was gathered that the incident caused panic among residents amidst increasing rate of crimes and killings in the capital city.

The attack was also said to have occurred after soldiers shot and killed a 27-year-old man for robbing their colleague of his mobile phone at gun point in Biogbolo area of Yenagoa.

A security source said armed hoodlums attacked the policemen, who were conducting a stop- and- search operation at the popular Berger Junction.

The policemen, who were said to be fond of extorting commercial tricycles in the area, were caught unawares by the attackers.

The assailants reportedly stole two AK47 rifles and injured a police Sergeant, who tried in vain to stop them.

At Biogbolo community in Yenagoa, some soldiers, who went in search of a gang that robbed their colleague at a gunpoint were said to have shot and killed a 27-year-old man.

Community sources said the soldiers in uniform out of anger stormed combed Biogbolo at 10am.

The incident caused protest in the area as residents barricaded some parts of the Mbiama-Yenagoa expressway causing traffic jam.

A resident of the area, Frank, identified the victim as Bright, popularly called Albino in Biogbolo.

He claimed that the youths were drinking and sharing jokes when the soldiers invaded the community shooting sporadically, killing Albino and leaving many others injured.

He said: “We were just sitting at an area drinking, when suddenly we saw soldiers, before we could ask what was happening, there was a rain of bullets, some of us ran, some were injured while one of the youths was killed.

“One was taken into custody and later released at their headquarters at Igbogene after investigations

“What has happened is unjust, we did nothing to be fired at. We are calling on all human rights and pressure group to seek justice for the innocent victim”.

A senior police officer confirmed the two incidents and said a manhunt had been launched to arrest the hoodlums that stole police rifles.

He, however, said the military should investigate the claims by the community that soldiers shot and killed a youth in the area.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer, Butswat Asinim, said he was yet to be briefed on the incidents.

