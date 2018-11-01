We Will Continue To Disrupt Ohaneze Events, Boycott Elections In 2019 – IPOB

Can INEC Still Be Trusted? Yes

The global family of the Indigenous people of Biafra (IPOB) condemn the frivolous statement credited to Nnia Nwodo and his group of Ohaneze Ndigbo in Enugu asking people not to listen to IPOB and it’s leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu on election boycott come 2019 general election. The one and only IPOB ably led by Mazi Nnamdi Kanu decided to boycott every election in Biafraland as far back as 2015 when Nnia Nwodo was nursing the ambition to become Enugu State governor not even Ohaneze leadership.

Mazi Nnamdi Kanu it is apt to note, is as consistent as the Northern Star. He doesn’t change his position to suit prevailing political circumstance. All he does is geared towards the speedy recovery of Biafra from the clutches of darkness and iniquity called Nigeria. For anybody to think that IPOB will change its stance through carefully choreographed Fulani inspired propaganda and blackmail, is wasting their time. Biafraland will be paralyses during presidential elections next year. Terrorists don’t vote. Those that proscribed IPOB and invited the python to dance in our land cannot eat their cake and have it. They know the right thing to do and until they do it, they will never ever be forgiven.

We know this period of frenzied political activities is a time of money making for political jobbers through petty gossip, idle speculation and backstabbing. Therefore it didn’t come to us as a surprise that Chief John Nnia Nwodo and co have started again in their usual way of deceiving the general public by claiming IWA hosted an event in Enugu when such event never happened. Nnia Nwodo must understand that no amount of propaganda against IPOB and our leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu can change our resolve towards influencing Biafrans to boycott the presidential elections come 2019. Nnamdi Kanu is the supreme leader of IPOB, a situation the murderous Operation Dance wasn’t able to alter. Corrupt Fulani slaves in Biafraland must be reminded that IPOB is the people and people is IPOB. All the assurances from these compromised traitors and those aspiring to be like them for monetary gains from the north are fake because Biafrans will not vote come next year.

Ohaneze Ndigbo met last week Thursday at their national secretariat, Park Avenue Enugu, to brainstorm with Igbo World Assembly (IWA) on how to sabotage IPOB’s no election campaign in Biafraland. After the meeting they ended up issuing an already prepared press statement to the media that sought to give the erroneous impression that an actual public event held in Enugu on the said day. It is important we reiterate that IPOB proscription on Ohaneze Ndigbo still stand and will never be rescinded. Any public gathering by Nnia Nwodo and his Ohaneze Ndigbo anywhere in Biafraland will be disrupted.

We wish to state our position very clearly against any group that would like to cash in on the desperation of scrupulous politicians to make some quick buck at the expense of IPOB that total humiliation awaits them. The minds of our people are made up, they only listen and understand the raw truth coming from IPOB and no other. The rant of these mushroom fake groups starts and ends on the pages of newspapers. Anybody seen meeting with Nnia Nwodo of Ohaneze Ndigbo will be classified as a sellout and dealt with accordingly. Nnia Nwodo and his Ohaneze are Fulani slaves and remain so till eternity. Nnia Nwodo was appointed a minister of state twice by his Fulani masters and can never do without them. His father before him served the north and so also his brother Okwesilieze Nwodo who is presently living rent free in one of Atiku Abubakar’s house in Abuja. So it is in their family interest that Biafrans vote in 2019.

Chief John Nnia Nwodo publicly swore in Lagos to sabotage every effort by IPOB to restore Biafra, therefore any person or persons issuing joint statements or fraternizing with Ohaneze Ndigbo led by Nnia Nwodo is an enemy of the people and must be regarded as such until the end of time. We are aware that countless meaningless supposed nonexistent groups and their faceless backers are springing up and readying themselves to be used against the Biafra restoration project. Such hungry individuals and groups are warned to steer clear before its too late for them or be ready to face the consequences that is about to come their way.

The Biafra restoration project is divine and irreversible. Anybody working against it will incur the wrath of Most High God Chukwu Okike Abiama. Biafra is for all everybody, regardless of religion, ethnicity or orientation therefore we are not going to hesitate or fail to bring any saboteur to account.

COMRADE EMMA POWERFUL MEDIA AND PUBLICITY SECRETARY FOR IPOB.

