Ganduje Slams N3Billion Suit Against Daily Nigerian Publisher

November 15, 2018 11:45 pm
Kano state Governor, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has instituted a N3 billion suit in  a Kano state High Court against an online news platform, Daily Nigerian, and its publisher, Mr. Ja’afar Ja’afar, for defamation of character, slander, libel over publications and releases of video clips alleging that the plaintiff was involved in bribery.

According to a Writ of Summons dated November 13, 2018, the defendants are expected to   appear before the  kano High Court  13, sitting in Kano within 14 days.

Ganduje through his Counsel, Nuradeen Ajagi, prayed the Court to declare that,  “the act of publishing and circulating libelous statements, false and doctored video clips attacking and impugning the character and integrity of the plaintiff amounts to defamation of character of the character plaintiff by the defendants and thus wrongful.

“Outright  and unqualified imputation of theft, fraud, corruption and dishonesty which are all criminal offenses by the defendants’ publication against the plaintiff without any conviction by a court of laws, is slanderous, libelous, injurious and wrongful.

“ n order perpetually restraining the defendants, their agents and all persons and entities to whom they shared their libelous documents/records from further defaming the good standing and character of the plaintiff.

“that the plaintiff is entitled to damages against the defendants for defamation of character by way of libel and slander.

“An order of perpetual injunction restraining the defendants from further publishing the said defamatory story and sharing the said doctored video clips howsoever to whichever type of audience.

“An order compelling the defendants to pay the plaintiff the sum of N3, 000,000,000 (THREE BILLION NAIRA) as damages for the defamation of the plaintiff character and standing.

“An order compelling the defendants to write a public apology to the plaintiff and broadcast such apology through their online platforms and other news media with global accessibility.”

The Nation recalls that Daily Nigerian, an online news platform last month, published a story, accompanied with video clips, alleging that Governor Ganduje collected $5 million kick-back.

