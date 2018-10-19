WIC Commends The Selection Of Chief Peter Obi As Vice Presidential Candidate For PDP

WORLD IGBO CONGRESS
OFFICE OF THE SECRETARY-GENERAL
P. O. Box 132394 Dallas, Texas 75313-2394
Tel: 214 823 7666, 469-867-7774;Email: rnwachukwu@worldigbocongress.com; website: www.worldigbocongress.com

 

 

October 14, 2018

WIC Commends The Selection Of Chief Peter Obi As Vice Presidential Candidate For PDP

The World Igbo Congress received with interest the selection of His Excellency, Chief Peter Obi, the former Governor of Anambra State, as the Vice Presidential candidate for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

 

The World Igbo Congress Board of Directors, the House of Delegates, and the world-wide affiliates, congratulate Chief Peter Obi on his selection.  His Excellency, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, the PDP’S  Presidential candidate couldn’t have made a better choice.

Selection of a running mate is the first test of a presidential candidate.  The World Igbo Congress believes that Alhaji Abubakar has passed that test in his selection of Chief Peter Obi.
 

We are confident that Chief Peter Obi will not disappoint, considering his outstanding credentials and the miracle he performed in Anambra State as the Executive Governor for eight years.  His excellent records speak for him.


World Igbo Congress calls on all Diaspora Igbo and NdiIgbo worldwide, to rally around the Atiku/Obi ticket and resist the temptation of presenting a semblance of a disunited people for the sake of the future of NdiIgbo in Nigeria.

 

The World Igbo Congress wishes this team the success of their dream.

 

Again, congratulations to both Chief Peter Obi and Alhaji Abubakar as they “Atikulate” the way forward.

 

Sincerely,

 

Dr. Richard O. Nwachukwu
Secretary-General

 

