Epidemic Looms In Anambra As Community Accuse Odua Onyema Of Neglate
By Okey Maduforo (Awka)
An outbreak of cholera epidemic is currently looming in Umuzu
Community, Ogbaru local government area of Anambra State.
The epidemic is as a result of the menace of flood disaster that is
currently sweeping across Anambra North senatorial District in the
last two months.
Aside the looming cholera epidemic, is the spread of air and water
born diseases in the community up to Okija town in Ihiala Local
government areas.
Umuzu community shares boundary with Okija town in Ihiala, Amiyi and
Ochuche communities in Ogbaru Council area.
According to the owner of a pharmacy store owner in Umuzu who takes
the place of a medical personnel with his shop as the only hospital in
the area Mr Izuchukwu Okoye said
We do not have hospitals or even a dispensary in this town. The only
hospital they rely on is me and my bag of drugs and I cannot do more
than that we only to carry out first aid but the children are exposed
to cold, mosquitoes, cough and other water born diseases.
“cholera epidemic is coming because of the dirty and flooded
environment. This crowd you see here have no toiled so you can emergin
what would happen when cholera comes and that would be very terrible.
Already Cough, Cather and Malaria is currently the illness in the camp
and once the cholera steps in that would be a problems Okeye urged
NEMA and SEMA to send medical personnels and other relief materials
quickly and also put up an emergency health centre in the community
before Umuzu people will go into extinction.
Also speaking the woman leader of the community Mrs Justina Udeorji
and community spokesman Mr. Samuel Ibekwe, the Senator representing
Anambra North has not visited the town to find out how the people are
managing, adding that chief chukwudi Onyema representing Ogbaru
Federal constituency as well as Somtochukwu Udeze of the state
Assembly have abandoned them
“We have an Assembly member representing us in the State and we do not
even know how he or she looks like. We also have one Chu Chu Onyema in
the Ogbaru Federal Constituency and he has not made any effort to
visit us or even send somebody to come and see us”
Elections are by the corner and flood is killing our people. They have
not visited us. May be they may have gone to other places but not here
in Umuzu town where is Stella Odua who they say is our Senator, we
learnt that she is contesting again. Where is maggery Okadigbo and
Chinedu Emeka. I heard that all of them want to be senator in Abuja
but they do not know what we are facing here”.
