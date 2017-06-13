…Says it was meant for personnel promoted 2 years ago

All is not well with the Commandant General of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps NSCDC, Abdullahi Muhammad Gana as he is currently embroiled in a N6 billion scandal which anti-graft agencies have traced to his account in a new generation bank.

The money was said to have caught the attention of some eagle-eyed anti-graft officials who promptly drew the attention of the presidency to it in order to avoid the sort of altercation between the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission EFCC and the National Intelligence Agency NIA regarding the $43 million Osborne Towers loot.

A presidency source who said he was not authorized to speak on the matter told our correspondent that the CG who has few months to retire “persistently begged for leniency saying the money was meant for the payment of staff who were promoted since two years ago”.

He added; “The question we asked him was what the money was doing in his private account. He didn’t have any defence. If people were promoted about two years ago, why did he refuse to pay them according to their new statuses? Even if he did not want to pay them, he should have left the money in the Corps account and not transferring it to his private account. We questioned his motive but he has now been directed to pay up all outstanding increments to the affected staff”.

It was also gathered that the current financial scandal has generated bad blood among the senior officers of the Corps. While some of the management team are trying to cover up the CG, others who initially against his appointment as the agency’s boss wanted the anti graft agencies bring the matter to the public.

Several attempt to speak with the CG or his spokesman failed.