PDP Volunteers Forum Responds To Senator Ningi’s Supporters: A Call For Accountability And Sustainable Leadership

By: Lydia Zakka

The PDP Volunteers Forum has issued a rejoinder in response to the recent statements made by Senator Abdul Ahmed Ningi’s supporters, urging that the Senator’s leadership should be held to higher standards of accountability. The forum has expressed concerns about the long-term impact of Senator Ningi’s contributions and called for more substantial, systemic changes to address the pressing issues faced by the people of Bauchi Central.

The forum, composed of dedicated members of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), has emphasized the critical need for leadership that goes beyond short-term gestures such as palliatives and infrastructure projects. While Senator Ningi’s efforts, including the provision of solar street lights, hand pumps, and educational support, have been acknowledged, the forum has raised questions about the sustainability and long-term impact of these actions.

“We acknowledge Senator Ningi’s visible achievements, but leadership is about more than just temporary fixes. It is about enacting policies that will bring long-term change for the people, addressing systemic issues such as unemployment, poor healthcare, and inadequate infrastructure,” said Hassan Garba, a concerned member of the PDP Volunteers Forum in Bauchi State.

The forum’s criticism highlights a deeper concern for the need for robust legislative performance and policy-driven governance. “Senator Ningi must leverage his position to secure more sustainable policies and resources from the federal government to address the chronic issues of poverty and underdevelopment that have plagued Bauchi Central for years,” Garba added.

The PDP Volunteers Forum also stressed that the criticism should not be viewed as an attack on Senator Ningi’s personal achievements but rather as an essential part of ensuring accountable governance. The forum’s members argue that no leader is above scrutiny, especially when the people’s expectations remain unmet despite visible contributions.

“Constructive criticism is a key part of democratic processes. We, as party members, must be able to hold our leaders accountable, not just celebrate their accomplishments but also challenge them to do more and better for the people they represent,” Garba said.

The forum emphasized that their position is not born out of malice but from a sense of responsibility to ensure that leaders remain focused on their ultimate duty: serving the people. The members of the forum called on Senator Ningi’s supporters to embrace constructive feedback and work collaboratively towards addressing the more profound issues facing Bauchi Central.

In a statement released earlier, the forum also reminded members of the PDP that leadership in the party should be a reflection of the people’s aspirations, adding that true leadership requires systemic change, transparency, and commitment to lasting progress.

The PDP Volunteers Forum’s call for accountability comes at a time when many Bauchi residents continue to feel the weight of unmet needs in areas like education, healthcare, and economic empowerment. The forum, therefore, urges Senator Ningi and other elected officials to strengthen their focus on sustainable development, policy reforms, and comprehensive plans that address the long-term needs of their constituents.

As the debate continues, it remains clear that the path to effective leadership is one that requires humility, open dialogue, and a willingness to embrace critique for the greater good of the people. The PDP Volunteers Forum is resolute in its commitment to ensuring that Bauchi State remains on the path of true development through leadership that is both accountable and visionary.