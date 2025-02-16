Why Opposition Members Are Joining APC in Southern Kaduna – Gov Uba Sani

By Israel Bulus, Kaduna

The Governor of Kaduna State, Senator Uba Sani, has stated that numerous opposition members from the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and Labour Party are defecting to the ruling party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), in the Southern Kaduna region, a stronghold of the PDP since 1999, due to the principles of justice and fairness upheld by his administration.

He mentioned that the people of Southern Kaduna have come to realise that the APC presents a better alternative.

Governor Sani made these comments on Friday amidst the defection of a two-term Senator under the PDP, Danjuma Laah, the Member representing Zango/Jaba Federal Constituency, three members of the Kaduna State House of Assembly, Labour Party Senatorial candidate, Engr. Mike Auta, and other prominent opposition figures during the Zone-three APC critical stakeholders meeting held in Kafanchan, the headquarters of Jema’a Local Government Area of the State.

Governor Sani explained that people often ask him why the ruling party is gaining control of the Southern Kaduna region. His answer, he said, is quite simple: “Justice.” He also conveyed to President Bola Tinubu that what is needed in Kaduna State is justice.

“We are a state where God, in His infinite mercy, decided to create all of us, so whether we like it or not, we must live together as a family.

According to him, whether you are a Christian or a Muslim, it does not matter; we are one family.

“What we are doing in Kaduna is simply adhering to the oath of our office; there is nothing extraordinary about it,” Sani stated.

“We promised the people of Kaduna State on 29 May 2023 at Murtala Square that we would strive to treat everyone equally and extend development to every part of Kaduna State. The oath of office is not about who voted for you but about ensuring justice and inclusivity for all.

“Today, I am pleased to see everyone here; many of them were opponents during the elections, but now they are all back with us in the APC. This should send a strong message to others that as leaders, one must be fair and just to everyone.

“When you win an election, you must set aside political activities and focus solely on governance; governance should take precedence, with party alignment coming second.

“I urge you, even though we are gathered here as an APC family, when it comes to development, we will extend it to every part of Kaduna State; that is justice and equity,” Sani reiterated.

He added that Kaduna is one of the most valuable states in Nigeria, particularly in Northern Nigeria, and we must set an example for others to follow. It is no coincidence that other states view Kaduna as a role model.

“When I became Governor, I made it clear that we must reposition Kaduna and restore the glory of our state. I am happy to say that if you Google Kaduna today, you will not find reports of deaths, communal crises, or religious conflicts; instead, you will see narratives of development, progress, unity, and peace. Without unity and peace, there can be no development,” Sani remarked.

“What we are doing sends a significant message beyond Kaduna, which is why President Bola Tinubu consistently supports us.

“President Tinubu informed me that his support for Kaduna stems from the peace we have achieved, and for me, peace is more important than anything else.

“My relationship with President Tinubu dates back 32 years. I am the only person involved in the struggle for the enthronement of democracy in this country who is currently in office, and because of that, he has a special interest in our Kaduna.

President Tinubu is committed to this because he believes Kaduna State should serve as a model. If you are from Northern Nigeria, you should recognise that Kaduna has a significant history. Saudauna made it clear that we must coexist, irrespective of religious, ethnic, or party affiliations. If we aspire to emulate them and advance our state and region, we must remain united and collaborate with one another for the betterment of our people.

I am also here to inform you that the President has agreed to allocate funds for the construction of the Kwoi-Kafanchan road.

“When I arrived, I was curious and observant of the situation. What did I see? You pass by a vast farm, and just a few metres away, you see cows, and there is no conflict between herders and farmers. Let me assure you, there is no part of Kaduna State where you will find this level of peace more than in Southern Kaduna. When someone asks me why there were crises in the past, we need to reflect on the reasons. As Governor, I can honestly tell you that there has not been any problem between herders and farmers in Southern Kaduna.

“Both herders and farmers cohabit peacefully, and the Fulanis here live in harmony, with no one viewing others through a lens of religion or ethnicity. The reason we have achieved this is that we are ensuring inclusivity and cooperation.

“There will be a time for politics, but now is the time for governance, and at the end of the day, what matters is our performance. I am pleased that we are constructing major roads and completing long-abandoned projects in Southern Kaduna, and even our critics will acknowledge our efforts,” Sani maintained.