COOU Management Clears the Air over “Baseless” Allegations Against Acting VC

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

The Management of Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University (COOU) has strongly condemned a recent petition allegedly filed by an Abuja-based law firm on behalf of anonymous and faceless “university staff,” describing it as a baseless and malicious attempt to tarnish the reputation of the institution and its Acting Vice Chancellor, Professor Kate Azuka Omenugha, FNIPR.

Clearing the air and addressing concerns over what he described as the unfounded allegations being peddled around, the Public Relations Officer of the University, Dr. Harrison Madubueze, in a statement on Sunday, February 2, clarified the institution’s position and set the records straight. He emphasized that the university would not be deterred by what he termed “manifest falsehood” from faceless detractors.

Madubueze noted that the Management initially chose to ignore the fabricated allegations but felt compelled to respond due to the widespread attention the petition has garnered. He expressed disappointment at how an unsubstantiated petition, which has yet to trigger any official inquiry from law enforcement agencies, has already been turned into a media spectacle.

“As a factual matter, no law enforcement agency has communicated any petition for the attention of the Acting VC nor requested her response regarding any petition. It is unquestionably curious that an alleged petition which has yet to result in any official inquiry has already been turned into a media spectacle. This development exposes the true motives of the faceless beings behind these allegations,” he stated.

The University Spokesman linked the timing of the said petition to the ongoing process for substantiating the position of the Vice Chancellor at the university, suggesting that the allegations were fueled by forces of misogyny aimed at undermining Professor Omenugha.

“The ongoing process of substantiation for the office of Vice-Chancellor at Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University seems to have created an opportunity for forces of misogyny against the Acting Vice-Chancellor and appears to have inspired this bout of mischievous mudslinging,” he added.

Highlighting the sterling contributions of Professor Omenugha since her appointment as Acting Vice Chancellor on December 5, 2023, the PRO noted her remarkable achievements in transforming the university’s values, infrastructure, research, and curriculum. He emphasized that her tenure has restored discipline and accountability, curbing the excesses of vested interests who once exploited the institution for personal gains.

“Professor Kate Omenugha, FNIPR, is the second female professor of Mass Communications in Nigeria and the first female to head COOU. Since being appointed as Ag. VC of the University on 5 December 2023, Professor Omenugha has spearheaded transformative change across various facets of the university in terms of values, infrastructure, research, curriculum, and standing of the University, including community engagement. These changes have brought to an end the days of unchecked privilege by certain vested interests accustomed to exploiting the University for private ends without respect for constraints or guardrails. Those days are gone and will not return,” Madubueze affirmed.

Continuing, he reassured the University community and the general public that the Prof. Omenugha-led COOU Management would remain focused on delivering quality education and improving the institution’s standing despite the baseless allegations.

“The university community and members of the public can rest assured that these unfounded allegations and the accompanying cacophony will not deter the Ag. VC from her passionate and transformative service to our students and their families, our host communities, and to our State and our country. She continues to work tirelessly with the support of the organs of the University to make Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University a model institution — The Now University and of the Future!”

Concluding the press statement, Dr. Madubueze emphatically made it clear that the release was issued solely to clarify the university’s stance and not to engage in a back-and-forth over falsehoods disguised as facts.

“This statement is issued solely for record purposes and not as a response to falsehood masquerading as facts,” he emphasized.