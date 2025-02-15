Rivers State Governor Directs Payment of N85,000 Minimum Wage to Local Government Workers

By: Daure David

In a significant move to improve the welfare of local government employees, Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has directed all local government councils in the state to commence the payment of the newly approved minimum wage of N85,000 to their workers.

The governor made the announcement on Wednesday, emphasizing that the decision aligns with his administration’s commitment to enhancing the living standards of public servants and ensuring fair remuneration across all sectors.

Governor Fubara acknowledged the importance of local government workers in driving the development of the state and expressed that the timely payment of the new wage is vital for boosting morale and productivity. He further stated that the new minimum wage is aimed at reducing economic hardship among workers and addressing the rising cost of living.

“The welfare of our workers remains a priority in our administration. By ensuring fair pay, we are not only fulfilling our duty to these dedicated individuals but also contributing to the overall growth and stability of the state,” Governor Fubara said.

The directive follows extensive consultations with relevant stakeholders, including labor unions, to ensure a harmonious relationship between the government and its workers. Local government chairmen have been urged to implement the new wage structure without delay, in line with the governor’s policy to improve governance at the grassroots level.

This move has been met with applause from labor unions in the state, who have long advocated for better wages and improved working conditions for local government employees. It is expected that the payment of the N85,000 minimum wage will positively impact workers’ morale, leading to enhanced productivity and service delivery.

The Governor also assured that his administration would continue to engage in initiatives aimed at improving the welfare of civil servants and ensuring sustainable development across all sectors of Rivers State.

Local government councils are now expected to begin the disbursement of the new wage to eligible employees in the coming days.