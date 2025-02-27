8.4 C
Religious Crisis Looms As Native Doctors Set Submit Names Of Fake Pastors To Agunechemba

Fake Pastors
By Okey Maduforo Awka.

About four days after the Native Doctors in Anambra state protested against what they called stigmatization and witch hunting of their members there is a looming religious crisis in the area as the Native Doctors have commenced the compilation of names of fake Pastors for submission to the state government.

Recall that the Native Doctors led by High Priest Ikele had accused the Anambra state government of harassing their members contending that their constitutional right to freedom of religion is being trampled upon.

Religious Crisis Looms In Anambra As Native Doctors Set To Submit Names Of Fake Pastors To Agunechemba
Soludo

They also contended that the state government has not done the needful of liaison with them to help fish out bad eggs among them hence insisting that it is a calculated attempt at killing the Traditional Religion in Igbo land .

Also speaking one of the members who gave his name as Mazi Chukwuka Nwankwo announced that the body has commenced the compilation of fake Pastors in Anambra state alleging that those fake Pastors frequent their shrines to seek for spiritual assistance aimed at increasing the number of their church congregations .

“Our Governor is preaching ecumenism which means the union of all religions and we ask is the Traditional Religion not part of the ecumenism ?”

“What are we talking about here?, those people that hold night vigils and perform miracles are fake and they come to us to obtain spiritual powers to increase the number of their congregation and we have always turned them down because it is against our religion to be defrauding innocent people”

“There some that go as far as other parts of the country to obtain powers and so called holy oil that they use in pushing people down in the name of anointing”

“Gov Charles Soludo should send Agunechemba to those crusades and night vigils to understudy what they do in their churches and they rip off innocent people by compelling them to buy holy water , holy oil and holy handchiefs so that the People’s businesses would flourish and people pay huge sums of money to obtain those things and they are not paying taxes or levies to the state government ” he said.

Consequent to this growing crisis some church Pastors are said to be making frantic efforts at reaching out to some security operatives to impress on them not to visit their churches though no security operatives has confirmed this .

Similarly some native doctors have commenced visitation of the suspected churches issuing warnings that that they would be exposed since they have refused to come out to speaking for them after assisting them to increase the population of their congratulations.

“The Anambra state government should beam their searchlight on all these new generation churches because they are the worst set of swindlers and also convince us and the public that they are not out to witch hunt us the Native Doctors” he said.

