ANAMBRA: Varsity Student, Grace of God Pastor, Others Kidnapped by Fulani Herdsmen Rescued by Security (Video)

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

No fewer than five persons were recently rescued alive from the various camps of the Fulani Herdsmen who kidnapped them in different parts of Anambra State.

The victims, who include a Pastor with the Grace of God Church, Pastor Godwin Ani; a student of Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University (Igbariam Campus), Rapuluchukwu Achebe; and three young men, were reportedly kidnapped within a space of hours and had already been penned down for mụrder if their relatives failed to pay the different ransom amounts pegged on their head within a given period of time.

Their miracle, however, happened as the gallant officers of the Igbariam squad of the Anambra Vigilante Group, invaded the herdsmen’s camp, overpowered the kidnappers and rescued the victims.

The student’s return alive was greeted by cheers, outburst of joy and warm reception by his fellow students, who gladly welcomed him back.

This was corroborated by videos currently trending on social media, some of which also show the Pastor and some the rescued persons recount their ordeal.

It was gathered that the student, Achebe, was kidnapped along the Igbariam-Achalla Road on his way back from Umerum to the university; while the other victims were all abducted at the Achalla axis of the same road.

When contacted by this reporter, the Police Public Relations Officer of the State, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, said there was no information like that before him.

Watch the video below: