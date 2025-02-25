Rebuilding Trust In The EFCC: Olokoyede’s Chronicles Of Courage – By Adagher Tersoo

Do people follow titles, or do they follow courage? What role does integrity play in the essence of true leadership? And can the pursuit of eradicating economic and financial crimes in our society serve as a harbinger of outstanding leadership? These are timeless questions, their answers woven into the fabric of history.

While titles may bestow authority, they do not define true leadership. History reminds us that it is not rank but resilience, not position but principle, that carves a leader’s place in people’s hearts. Integrity forms the bedrock of genuine leadership, ensuring power is wielded not for personal gain but for a higher cause. And justice—unyielding, unrelenting—is often the mark of those who lead not by words alone but by deeds that shape nations and inspire generations.

Ola Olukoyede stands as a testament to these ideals. A fearless anti corruption czar, a visionary strategist, a reformer and a patriot unwavering in his pursuit of eradicating corruption in Nigeria, he is championing the war against corruption with courage and is brutally frank in the discharge of his duties.

The cheering news is however, is that it appears the administration of Bola Tinubu has taken step to walk the talk in the fight against graft by appointing Ola Olukoyede, to lead the famous anti graft agency in Nigeria.

In just one year plus in office, Olukoyede has created a watershed moment by imprinting his footsteps in EFCC refusing to be defined by the conception of others-especially his predecessors.

He has exhibited purposeful leadership in transforming the EFCC in to a world-class anti corruption agency. Playing a titanic role in this government’s approach to achieve economic sustainability.

I must emphasize that Ola Olukoyede, has earned the respect and admiration virtually everyone in the anti corruption ecosystem. He is the long awaited change and problem solver nigeria has been glamouring for to reposition our nation’s famous anti corruption agency.

Conversely, since assuming office in October, 2023, Olukoyede has turned the anti corruption war in to redemptive engagement. The three-pronged pillars of his transformative blueprint is well know across all strata of the society.

Moreso, the EFCC under his Eagle watch has witness a drastic turn around in its standard operating protocol and procedures. Leading to monetary recoveries in billions and unmatchable convictions and advances in all matters taken to court. We all are witnesses to the largest property forfeiture in the history of anti corruption fight. The lokogoma, Abuja recovery of 753 duplexes and other posh apartments is a feat worth celebrating. There is no time in the annals or history of the commission that such recovery has been made.

So far Olukoyede by the sheer propelling force of his character appears to have defile all challenges thrown by his way, as he continually press-forward to make Nigeria a bride for foreign investors, by pushing down the boundaries of cybercrime and internet fraudster.

The dismissal of EFCC 27 officials over alleged fraudulent activities and misconduct and the the agency detaining 10 officers of the Lagos zonal command over alleged theft of operational items, Shows that Olukoyede is more seriously about his pledge to cleanse the agency of corrupt elements.

This courageous feat re-echoes The EFCC, as a special body to tackle corruption, and cannot afford to become a cesspool of decay. That would be exceptionally tragic. Many Nigerians have lost faith in the commission over the years. It is common sense: if the anti-corruption agency is itself full of corrupt officials, how can it use corruption to fight corruption? I am happy with Olukoyede’s recent crackdown on the bad eggs in the institution, but I would say the job has just started. He has to do a regular house-cleaning exercise while staying above board himself.

Perhaps the EFCC is not only vigorously fighting economic and financial crimes, it has also brutally turned the heat against the scourge of cybercrimes by young elements in the society data obtained from the commissions’ websites on the outputs of anti-corruption war between October, 2023 and September, 2024, revealed that the EFCC under the watch of Olukoyede secured unprecedented 3,455 convictions — within one year. Data also showed landmark recoveries thus far to the tune of N248.750 billion; $105.423 million; $180,300; £53,133.64; €172,547.10 and T1,300.00 Indian Rupees.

Aside cash recoveries, EFCC under the watch of Olukoyede had also made staggering recoveries.

This show of leadership is a demonstration that there is no sweet-pot-between EFCC and corrupt elements both within and outside the commission.

With this, Olukoyede has proven that the EFCC under his watch is not vain jangling and empty rhetoric.

–

Adagher Tersoo, a critic and public affairs analyst, can be reached via adaghertersoo@gmail.com