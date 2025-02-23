Polytechnic Management Refutes Mischievous and Baseless Allegations in An Online Video Against The Substantive Rector of Federal Polytechnic Oko

By Uzo Ugwunze

The management of Federal Polytechnic Oko has refuted the claims made against the newly appointed substantive Rector, Dr. Chioma Irene Awuzie in an online video describing it as baseless and false.

According to a press release made available to newsmen by the Polytechnic Public Relations Officer, Mr. Chijioke Ibeziako, the attention of the Management of Federal Polytechnic Oko has been drawn to a video circulating on social media, in which baseless claims were made against the newly appointed substantive Rector, Dr. Chioma Irene Awuzie.

“The video falsely alleges that she previously held the position of “South East Polytechnics Director of TETFund” which is non-existent and further insinuates that she diverted funds from TETFund.

“These allegations are entirely unfounded and lack any factual basis.

To set the records straight and prevent the public from being misled by these deliberate falsehoods, the Management of Federal Polytechnic Oko states as follows: Firstly, Non-Existent Office: Dr. Awuzie was never the “South East Polytechnics Director of TETFund,” as no such office exists.

“Secondly, No Access to TETFund Accounts: The claim that she diverted TETFund money is both laughable and a fabrication. Dr. Awuzie was never a signatory to any TETFund account and had no authority to approve the disbursement of funds.

“Thirdly, Her Actual Role in TETFund Projects: Dr. Awuzie only served as a Director and Desk Officer in charge of TETFund projects at Federal Polytechnic Oko and not the South East as no such office exists in the South East. Her responsibility was strictly to monitor and ensure that all projects were executed according to specified standards and timelines. She had no financial control or access to any funds whatsoever.

“Fourthly, No Missing Funds: There are no records whether from TETFund, Federal Polytechnic Oko, or any other credible authority indicating that any TETFund money went missing under her watch. Infact, all TETFund projects executed at Federal Polytechnic Oko up to 2024 were successfully completed and accounted for.

“Fifthly, Unblemished Service Record: Throughout her meritorious career of over 19 years as a lecturer, rising to the rank of Chief Lecturer, Dr. Awuzie has never been queried for any wrongdoing. Her emergence as Rector followed a transparent and competitive selection process, in full compliance with established guidelines. There was no secrecy or foul play in her appointment.

“Sixthly, False Personal Attacks: The attempt to discredit Dr. Awuzie by questioning her ability to have modest family residence is both illogical and defamatory. Like any diligent professional with years of service, and longstanding family support, it is not out of place for her family to own property before her appointment.

“These malicious accusations are nothing but cheap blackmail, distractions and mischief aimed at tarnishing her reputation. However, no reasonable person will be swayed by such baseless claims. Since her assumption of office, the Polytechnic community has been in a mood of excitement, recognizing her appointment as a step towards progress.

“The public is hereby urged to disregard these false allegations, as they hold no grounds in fact or evidence”, it states.