Islamic Bank Commends Almuhibbah for Utilizing $100,000 Grant on Acha Fonio Project
From Mohammed Nasir Shuaibu BAUCHI

Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) of Saudi Arabia has given a pass mark to Almuhibba Foundation for the efficient utilization of the $100,000 grant it got from Bank.

The grant was used in the training of women farmers in Alkaleri and Dass LGAs of Bauchi State with over 300 women benefiting from the intervention.

An assessment and evaluation team of the Bank under the leadership of Mr. Golam Mortaza gave the pass mark at a courtesy call to the founder of Almuhibbah Foundation and wife of the Governor of Bauchi State, Dr. Aisha Bala Mohammed at her office in Bauchi.

Mr. Mortaza, an evaluation specialist from the Independent Evaluation Unit of the Bank said that, they carried an evaluation of the project embarked upon by Almuhibbah Foundation under the Foundations’ Women Empowerment Acha Fonio Project which was implemented with the $100,000 grant.

“We interfaced with the beneficiaries and saw the Acha grains they produced and how it improved their economic status within their respective communities. We saw the impact of the project in the lives of the beneficiaries. We congratulate Almuhibbah Foundation for this feat”, said the evaluation specialist.

In her response, the founder of Almuhibbah Foundation appreciated the team’s evaluation visit saying, “this is pass mark that we are not going to take for granted”.

“Today, an international organisation is attesting to our capacity to implement a multi million naira intervention and for us, it means a lot for Almuhibbah Foundation coming from a respected international organisation”, said the founder.

Dr. Aisha Mohammed also thanked her team at the Foundation for the successful implementation of the Acha Fonio Project which according to her has turned around the fortunes of the beneficiaries for the better.

Earlier in her welcome address, the Executive Director of Almuhibbah Foundation, Mrs. Ladi Ibrahim Thomas, said that the objective of the Women Empowerment Acha Fonio Project was to ensure that productivity, sustainability and profitability of the Acha value chains are sustainably developed and expanded in Bauchi State.

Mrs. Thomas said that no one is more happier with the evaluation visit of the Bank’s team than herself and her team at Almuhibbah Foundation.

