Police Arrest Man Who Stole 5-Year-Old Child in Anambra

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

A 32-year-old man is currently in police net in Anambra state for stealing a little child and attempting to escape with her.

The Spokesperson of the Anambra State Police Command, SP Tochukwu Ikenga disclosed this in a statement to newsmen on Sunday.

According to him, the suspect, Joshua Simeon, who hails from Ohaozara in Ebonyi State, was arrested at Nkpor Central Park, Idemili North Local Government Area of Anambra State on Saturday, February 1, while he was trying to flee with the child.

The Police Spokesman explained that the little child, Nkemdilim Jacob was taken away by the suspect from her parents living in Umuota Village Obosi, idemili North Local Government Area. He, however, confirmed that the child was recovered from the suspect.

The statement reads: “Police Operatives attached to the Ogidi Area Command acting on credible information on 1st February 2025 by 4 pm arrested one Joshua Simeon ‘M’ aged 32 years from Ohaozara in Ebonyi State at Nkpor Central Park, Idemili North Local Government Area. The team also recovered a five-year old girl, Nkemdilim Jacob allegedly taken away by the suspect from her parents living in Umuota Village Obosi, idemili North Local Government Area.

“The suspect had already boarded a commercial vehicle and was en route to an unknown destination when he was arrested. Meanwhile, the suspect is in custody and currently undergoing interrogation to ascertain his motives and determine whether this incident is part of a larger child trafficking network.

“Efforts are also ongoing to reach out to the parents/relatives of the recovered child for possible reunion.

“The Command is committed to protecting vulnerable members of the society, to combat child abduction/trafficking and to ensure the safety and well-being of all children in the State.”