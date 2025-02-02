Visible attempts have been made on my life in the course of defending Biafra agitators – Ejiofor, IPoB lawyer

By Chuks Eke

Sir Ifeanyi Ejiofor Esq, (KSC), frontline lawyer to the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPoB has revealed that visible attempts have been made on his life by both state and non state actors but God helped him to escape death and remained alive till date by His special grace.

Ejiofor who made this disclosure to newsmen shortly after celebrating his 50th (Golden Jubilee) birthday anniversary celebration in Asaba, Delta state, weekend, said such visible attempts were made on his life on three occasions in the course of defending IPoB, but God, in His infinite mercies, intervened and allowed him to remain alive in the land of the living till date.

He said the attempts were made December 2, 2019, June 6, 2021 and September 21 or 22, 2021, adding that the attacks stemmed from the fact that he took a legal brief from the leader of IPoB, Nnamdi Kanu in 2015 when most senior lawyers refused to do so out of fear.

“Kanu brought me in and asked me to discuss my terms, I said since he himself sacrificed himself for the good of Igbo course, I would defend the same Igbo course on pro bono basis and since then the legal fireworks commenced in earnest and in April 2017, I secured Kanu”s release from detention and in September same year, the state actors invaded his Afaraukwu Ibeku home and killed many before he escaped by whiskers and left the shores of this country”.

“Probably out of frustration that they could not get Kanu, I bacame their next target and at the instigation of one man from my home town, Oraifite who takes himself as a thin god, the actors proceeded to my house on December 2, 2019 and launched a deadly attack on me”.

“The second attack on me on June 6, 2021 was so bloody that my personal assistant, P.A. was killed and they made away with his corpse. The third attack of September 2021 saw the attackers riddled my car with bullets but God saw me through and by His special grace, I am alive today. That is why I will forever remain grateful to the Almighty God”.