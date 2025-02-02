Group Warns Dogara Against Disrupting PDP Activities in Bauchi

By: Lydia Zakka

A prominent political group PDP Northern Minority Consultative Forum has issued a stern warning to former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, advising him to stay away from destabilizing the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the state. The warning comes amid allegations that Dogara, who defected from the PDP to the All Progressives Congress (APC), had allegedly received financial support from the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike, to undermine the party’s unity in Bauchi.

According to the group, there are credible reports suggesting that Wike, who is known for his controversial political maneuvers, has been funding activities aimed at causing discontent within the PDP ranks in Bauchi. This follows a series of earlier statements by Wike, in which he had reportedly promised to “set fire” in Bauchi due to the opposition of Governor Bala Mohammed, a key figure in the PDP, against his activities.

The group further condemned Dogara’s actions, accusing him of being part of a wider plan to destabilize the PDP in the region. They expressed concern that his involvement with Wike could result in significant harm to the party’s interests in Bauchi, especially ahead of the upcoming elections.

“It is highly disappointing to see a former speaker, who once held a significant position of trust, engage in activities that could fracture the PDP in Bauchi. We urge Dogara to respect the unity of the party and focus on constructive politics,” said Mr James Tarfa a spokesperson for the group.

The PDP has also voiced concerns over the allegations, stating that the party remains committed to maintaining its cohesion and will not be deterred by internal or external attempts to divide its leadership.

While both Dogara and Wike have yet to comment directly on the allegations, their past political activities suggest that they may be seeking to influence key state politics, particularly in Bauchi, where PDP leadership has shown resilience in the face of external pressures.

As tensions rise, it remains to be seen how the developments will impact the political landscape in Bauchi and the broader PDP structure as the party prepares for the forthcoming elections.