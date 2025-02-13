Ortom Gives PDP Disciplinary Panel 48 Hours To Tender Public Apology Over Defamation

Former Benue State Governor Samuel Ortom has given the Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) National Disciplinary Committee a 48-hour ultimatum to tender a public apology over alleged defamation.

In a letter written by his lawyer, C.T. Mue Esq., Ortom accused the committee of exposing him to public ridicule in a widely publicised statement.

The committee had announced an inquiry into alleged petitions against Ortom, according to the lawyer’s statement.

Ortom’s lawyer argued that the committee’s actions violated the PDP Constitution and the Cybercrimes Act 2015, causing reputational harm and public ridicule to Ortom.

Ortom also threatened to seek redress in court, including a defamation lawsuit, if the committee fails to comply with his demands within 48 hours.

Mue said, “Our attention has been drawn to the Press Release issued by the National Disciplinary Committee (NDC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), dated 5th February 2025, which publicly announced an inquiry into alleged Petitions against Our Client.

“This public notice has caused reputational harm and violates fundamental principles as enshrined in Section 57 of the PDP Constitution 2017 (as amended) and Section 24 of the Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention, etc.) Act 2015 thus: Violation of Section 57(4);

“Section 57(4) of the PDP Constitution mandates that where an allegation is made against a member, the Disciplinary Committee must inform the member in writing about the allegations against him and the date, time, and venue of the hearing.

“Despite this clear provision, Our Client was neither formally notified of any allegations in writing before the Press Release was issued. This constitutes a gross violation of the provisions of the PDP Constitution.

“Violation of Section 57(7); Section 57(7) of the PDP Constitution clearly states that no Executive Committee at any level, except the National Executive Committee (NEC), shall entertain any question of discipline relating to members of the National Executive Committee, Deputy Governors, or Members of the National Assembly.

“Our Client falls under these categories. Thus, the National Disciplinary Committee lacks the jurisdiction to entertain any disciplinary action against them, making the purported inquiry procedurally defective and unconstitutional.”

His lawyer noted that the “Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention, etc.) Act 2015, in Section 24(1)(b), criminalises the intentional transmission of false or misleading information that causes annoyance, inconvenience, or damage to a person’s reputation”.

It said, “The premature publication of allegations against Our Client, without being duly informed, as provided by Section 57(4) of the Constitution of PDP 2017 (as amended), has led to public ridicule and reputational harm.

“In light of the above, we hereby demand as follows: That the National Disciplinary Committee immediately withdraw the Press Release issued on 5th February 2025.

“That a written apology be issued to Our Client within 48 hours of receiving this Notice.

“That the National Disciplinary Committee cease and desist from further public commentary on our clients’ matter until they have been formally notified of any allegations and given an opportunity to respond.

“Failure to comply with these demands within 48 hours from receipt of this letter will leave Our Client with no choice but to seek redress in a court of law, including instituting a defamation lawsuit and petitioning law enforcement agencies for violations of the Cybercrimes Act 2015.

“We trust that you will act swiftly to address this matter and uphold the principles of justice, fairness, and due process within the party.”