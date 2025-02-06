North Central Progressive Assembly Salutes Jj Umaru For The Actualization Of North Central Development Commission

…Commends President Bola Tinubu For Signing Into Law

WE the progressive-minded people of North Central Geopolitical Zone which comprises of Nasarawa, Benue, Plateau, Kogi, Niger and Kwara States wish to express our profound gratitude and appreciation to Hon Jeremiah Umaru (Jakadan Wamba), Member Representing Akwanga, Wamba and Nasarawa Eggon Federal Constituency, Federal House of Representatives, National Assembly, Abuja for sponsoring the bill for the establishment of North Central Development Commission.

Indeed, we’re happy that President Bola Tinubu finally signed the bill into law. This is an unprecedented achievement worthy of commendation and salutation.

The Commission will bring a lot of development to the people of North Central Nigeria. It will create employment opportunities for the teeming unemployed youth in the Zone. It will also address so many socioeconomic imbalances and under development affecting our people.

In addition, the people of Nasarawa state in particular are elated that the Commission’s headquarters is going to be sited in Lafia. We’re not unaware of the efforts of some National Assembly Members to ensure that the Headquarters is sited in Abuja. But Hon Umaru stood his ground to ensure that it’s sited in Lafia. It’s indeed a tremendous achievement for us.

While thanking you for providing us with effective and efficient representation in the North Central Nigeria, please accept the assurances of my highest esteem.

His Youthfulness,

Rt. Hon. Shuaibu Sani,

Convener,

North Central Progressive Assembly (NCPA)