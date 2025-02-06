Borno Governor Zulum Under Fire for Arresting Opposition Leader and Alleged Abuse of Power

By: Daure David

Controversy has erupted in Borno State following the arrest of opposition leader, Alhaji Mairiga Tom, by Governor Babagana Umara Zulum’s administration of APC. Tom, who is reportedly a member of the opposition, was detained for ten days after a billboard supporting his political group was put up in Maiduguri, the state capital.

The arrest of Tom, a prominent figure in the state, has sparked outrage among political observers, human rights advocates, and residents, with many accusing the governor of using his power to intimidate political opponents. The billboard, which was allegedly erected by Tom’s support group, seems to have triggered the ire of the state government.

Zulum’s government has since leveled a set of charges against Tom, which many deem to be frivolous and politically motivated. The charges include allegations of “illegal advertising” and “incitement” based on the display of the billboard, a claim which critics argue lacks legal basis or merit.

What has further fueled concerns is the reportedly heavy-handed nature of the arrest. Sources suggest that Tom was taken into custody without due process, causing public concern over the erosion of civil liberties under Zulum’s rule.

More troubling is the threat from the governor’s administration to revoke Tom’s land rights in the state as part of an alleged reprisal for his political activities. Critics say this is a clear attempt to punish Tom not only politically but economically, infringing on his right to property without due process.

Legal experts are questioning the legality of both the charges and the potential land revocation, noting that Tom’s actions fall within the scope of protected political expression. Furthermore, they highlight the disproportionate response from the state government, which has cast a shadow over the transparency of governance in Borno.

“This is a classic case of abuse of power,” said a human rights lawyer based in Maiduguri, who spoke on the condition of anonymity. “The governor seems to be using his office as a tool to suppress legitimate political opposition, and this undermines the democratic process.”

Local opposition parties have denounced the actions of the governor as a clear violation of freedom of speech and political expression. They have vowed to challenge the charges in court and to rally for the immediate release of Alhaji Mairiga Tom.

This latest incident marks an unsettling chapter in Borno’s political landscape, where the relationship between the ruling party and opposition groups has become increasingly fraught with tension. Many now fear that the state government is moving toward more authoritarian practices, squashing dissent under the guise of maintaining order and peace.

As the situation develops, calls for a full investigation into Tom’s arrest and the proposed land revocation are gaining momentum. Many Borno residents are urging the governor to reconsider his stance and respect the rights of all citizens, regardless of their political affiliations.

The growing backlash against Governor Zulum’s actions highlights the deepening divide in the state’s political environment, leaving many to wonder what steps the administration will take next in response to the mounting criticism.