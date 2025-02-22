Heads To Roll In Anambra Over Escape Of 2 Suspected Killers Of Lawmaker

By Okey Maduforo Awka.

The mysterious escape of two out of the eleven suspected Kidnappers and killers of the Lawmaker that represented Onitsha North 1 Constituency late Hon Justice Azuka is set to consume some officers and men of the police.

Recall that the two suspects were taken to Obosi to point at one of the kin pins when they escaped to an unknown destination.

It was gathered that one of the suspects drove the police vehicle to the hide out of the kin pin who fled on sighting the security operatives and the suspects were not on handcuffs.

Apparently angered by this incident Gov Charles Soludo placed a call to the new Police Commissioner Mr Ikioye Urutugu insisting that he must re arrest the fleeing suspects.

Further information had it that the incident occured before the current Police Commissioner assumed office a development that has raised questions about the who was in charge when it happened .

According to the Police Commissioner Ikioye. Urutugu he was neither informed in the hand over note hence was oblivious of what was happened.

Already the officers and men of the Rabid Response Squad are currently facing disciplinary actions before the Command in Anambra state at preliminary reports has it that more officers and men of the Command may be fingered over the incident.

Also speaking a human right activities Comerade Osita Obi has urged the Police and Anambra state government to invite the Commissioner who was on seat when the escape happened contending that since he did not inform his replacement Ikioye Urutugu about the matter on ground he has questions to answer.

“If you look at the entire drama you can agree with me that the former Commissioner has a lot of explanations to make as well as those in charge of the team that went for the arrest ”

“There must have been a compromise somewhere and this compromise must be nipped on the board before some other person becomes a victim ”

“,The initial story was that the two suspects were shot while trying to escape but the current Police Commissioner insisted on having evidence of the killing only for another report to come that they escaped and the entire thing is full of confusion and if Gov Charles Soludo should grant me audience there more things I will tell him about this escape ” he state.