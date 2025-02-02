Group exposes sponsored protest in Abuja, demanding Kwankwaso’s return to APC

The Alliance for Good Governance (AGG) have unearthed moves by scores of persons on the payroll of the defeated Presidential candidate of the New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP), in the 2023 poll, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso to stage a protest In Abuja aimed at calling on him to return to the fold of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

AGG National Coordinator, Malam Mustapha Abdulkadir in a statement on Saturday described the development as not only shameful but an act unbecoming of Kwankwaso who is one of the opposition figure whose influence have diminished beyond imaginable proportion in Kano State.

The group wondered why Kwankwaso chose to condescend to the level of sponsoring protesters to convey the impression that he is under pressure to rejoin the APC which he worked tooth and nail to undermine within the past 8 years.

They described the act as hypocrisy taken too far adding: “”We have it on good authority that Kwankwaso has paid hundreds of thugs to storm Abuja to put up a fake show that he is needed in the APC after his expulsion from the NNPP. This is someone we all know is a fair weather politician moving from one party to the other as part of survival strategy. Kano people are tired of him.

” If election is conducted today in Kano, the NNPP administration would be roundly defeated by the APC. Since he has seen the hand writing on the wall, he is looking for a cover to redeem his lost image and popularity.

“Here is Kwankwaso who was in the peoples democratic party (PDP) before running to the APC because he wanted to be President of Nigeria. He ran away from the APC after he was not only defeated by former President Muhammadu Buhari but because he failed to make the ministerial list.

“He would later return to the PDP and then go on to embrace the NNPP when it became glaring to him that he could not withstand Atiku Abubakar before the last presidential poll. This is not the politician we need in a progressive party like the APC.”

AGG described Kwankwaso a gold digger whose manipulative tendencies should be a source of concern to all Democrats in the country.