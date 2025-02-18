8.4 C
Fulani Herdsmen Attack: Stop Manhunt For Imo Prophetess, Activist Tells Police

Published:

Reading time: 1 min.

The police in Imo State have been told to discontinue the manhunt for a prophetess who prophesized of an imminent herders’ attack on Irete Community, Owerri West Local Government Area of the state.

Activist and broadcaster, Theodore Chinonso Ubah popularly known as Nonsonkwa gave the advice at the weekend in a viral video posted on his Facebook page.

Nonsonkwa said instead of spreading its dragnet to catch the prophetess, the police should rather investigate to ascertain the veracity or otherwise of the prophecy.

An unnamed prophetess reportedly during a worship session prophesied of an imminent Fulani herdsmen attack on Irete Community which a congregant circulated across the length and breadth of the community via notice boards.

READ ALSO  'Emulate Soludo’s Approach To Combating Insecurity In Anambra; Group Urges Imo Governor

The police spokesman in the state DSP Henry Okoye penultimate week disclosed that the police have arrested the congregant while spreading its dragnet to catch the prophetess, who reportedly has gone into hiding.

Nonsonkwa said looking for the messenger is irrelevant, stressing that what is needful is interrogating the message.

According to him, even without the prophecy, the Fulani herders have not only shown capacity for evil but also unleashed mayhem not only on Irete but also on neighbouring communities of Avu, Obinze and Ihiagwa.

Nonsonkwa disclosed that the Fulani herders periodically carry out robbery operations in these communities unchallenged for hours and bolt scot-free.

READ ALSO  Herdsmen Killings: Ebonyi Governor Nwifuru Is Incompetent And Must Resign — Ohanaeze

Cases of kidnap and rape of wives and women carried out by Fulani herdsmen have severally been reported in Irete and surrounding communities.

Surprisingly, no arrests have been made public not to talk of prosecutions.

