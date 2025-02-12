Coalition Slams IGP Egbetokun over Mandatory Contributions to POWA

Press Release

A leading anti-corruption and public accountability group known as Democracy Coalition has condemned the leadership of the Nigerian Police Force led by IGP Kayode Egbetokun for imposing compulsory levy on all officers and men of the force, mandating them to contribute money to support the activities of the Police Officers Wives Association POWA led by his wife, Elizabeth Egbetokun.

According to report, officers from the rank of Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) would pay N12,000 each while Inspectors and rank and file are expected to pay N6000 each.

They were ordered to pay the money in cash on or before 20th of February, 2025 unfailingly.”

In a statement released to news men in Abuja on Tuesday by the national publicity secretary of the group, Mr. Bright Ajonibode, the group said such order is not only illegal but an abuse of office by IGP Egbetokun.

Adding that POWA is a private initiative registered with the Corporate Affairs Commission to promote and defend the interest of it’s members and does not have any right to extort payment from regular police officers.

If POWA has any project they want to do, they should raise fund from their members or reach out to public spirited individuals for support and not imposing compulsory levies on officers and men of the force.

From all indications, it has become obvious that IGP Egbetokun can no longer separate his personal and family interest from his official duties.

Where such has become the unfortunate reality, we call on the president to sack him in order to save the police from public ridicules. This call has become more expedient now that his tenure has officially expired.

Signed

Mr. Bright Ajonibode,

National Publicity Secretary,

Democracy Coalition