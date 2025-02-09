Arresting Akwa Tiwara Aki, grave violation of his rights to freedom of worship – Ejiofor, rights lawyer

By Chuks Eke

A human rights lawyer, Sir Ifeanyi Ejiofor Esq. (KSC), has described the arrest of Chief Chidozie Nwangwu (aka Akwa Okuko Tiwara Aki) as a grave violation of his constitutionally guaranteed rights to freedom of worship and expression.

He said he was deeply concerned that Akwa Okuko was unlawfully arrested by the Anambra State Government security operatives in such an egregious act that not only tramples on his fundamental rights but also raises serious questions about the abuse of state power for political or personal vendettas.

Nwangwu was arrested on Saturday right inside the office of Anambra state Deputy Governor, Dr. Onyekachukwu Ibezim, who invited him for a meeting. His arrest, according to the source, might not be unconnected with his Okeite traditional practice which was recently banned by the state government, under the Homeland Security Law that was passed by the state House of Assembly and Accented to by Governor Soludo.

But in a press statement issued on Sunday morning, Ejiofor recalled that he had barely few weeks after the establishment of the Agunechemba Security Outfit, expressed concern about the potential misuse of the outfit for settling political scores, adding that such concerns are now unfortunately being debated.

According to the statement, “since the news of Akwa Okuko’s arrest was broken, my phones have been flooded with calls and messages from concerned individuals, all questioning the legality of his detention. Upon further inquiry, I learned that he was invited for a meeting by the Deputy Governor of Anambra State, who personally called him”.

“However, rather than a routine engagement, this invitation appears to have been a trap- one that has now led to his unjust detention”.

“The crux of the matter lies in a trending undated video in which Akwa Okuko allegedly spoke about preparing a substance called “Okeite.” Notably, I was made to understand that this video was neither released on his official platforms nor promoted by him”.

“However, even if we assume – without conceding – that he made such statements, the fundamental question remains: What crime has he committed?”

On the aspect of Legal and Constitutional Violations, Ejiofor who is a leading counsel to the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPoB, noted that Sections 38, 39, and 40 of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended) provide clear, extensive, and unequivocal protections for every citizen’s freedom of thought, conscience, religion, and expression”.

These rights are sacrosanct and can not be arbitrarily infringed upon by any government or authority”.

“Specifically, ection 38 guarantees the right to practice and propagate one’s religion freely, whether in private or in public, alone or with others”.

“Section 39 upholds the right to freedom of expression, including the right to hold opinions and disseminate information without interference”.

“By unlawfully detaining Chief Chidozie Nwangwu based on his religious and personal declarations – whether actual or perceived – the Anambra State Government has blatantly violated these constitutional rights”.

“Who is Akwa Okuko? Chief Chidozie Nwangwu is a renowned and successful traditional doctor, widely recognized for his metaphysical beliefs by his adherents”.

“Contrary to the misconceptions being peddled, I have been reliably informed that he has consistently discouraged individuals without legitimate means of livelihood from seeking his services. I was further informed that he has publicly declared that only those engaged in genuine trade or business should consult him, demonstrating a strong ethical stance in his practice”.

“If his arrest is indeed linked or limited to the aforementioned viral video, then this amounts to an unlawful detention and must be unequivocally condemned. His continued incarceration represents a gross violation of his fundamental rights and an abuse of power by the Anambra State Government”.

“Concerns About the Agunechemba Security Outfit:

I have been a strong advocate of the Agunechemba Security Outfit, having publicly commended its launch as a necessary step toward tackling criminal activities by non-state actors that had previously terrorized our dear state”.

“There were initial concerns that the security initiative lacked timely state support, allowing criminals to wreck havoc before Governor Soludo finally intervened. Now, with the 2025 Anambra gubernatorial election approaching, it appears that the goalpost is shifting – raising suspicions of political manipulation”.

“Any attempt to use Agunechemba as a tool for silencing perceived political opponents will be roundly resisted by well-meaning Anambrarians”.

“Call for his Immediate and Unconditional Release: Given these troubling developments, I call on the Anambra State Government to immediately and unconditionally release Chief Chidozie Nwangwu. His detention is not only illegal but also sets a dangerous precedent for the suppression of religious and expressive freedoms in our state”.

“Agunechemba Security Outfit should remain focused on its core mandate – combating crime – and not being hijacked for political witch-hunts. If the state government attempts to subvert its original purpose, the people of Anambra will resolutely reject such misdirection. Let wise counsel prevail”.