Okpebholo’s War on Local Government Autonomy: A Direct Attack on Tinubu’s Legacy in Edo

By: Daure David

In less than 100 days since his controversial assumption of office as Edo State governor, Godwin Okpebholo has become synonymous with the dismantling of local government autonomy in the state—a move that has shocked many and raised questions about his motivations. This drastic action seems to challenge the landmark achievement of President Bola Tinubu’s administration, which secured a significant Supreme Court ruling on local government autonomy just months before Okpebholo’s rise to power.

Upon taking office in November last year, Okpebholo swiftly lobbied the Edo State House of Assembly to suspend elected local government chairmen, undermining the democratic process in a state already reeling from electoral controversy. In an unprecedented move, the governor employed thugs—allegedly with the backing of the police—to forcibly seize control of local government secretariats. This illegal takeover was followed by the bribing of a select few councilors and even non-elected individuals, who then staged kangaroo impeachments of duly elected local government chairmen.

This has led to the paralysis of local government operations in Edo State, leaving the Council Secretariats in a state of dysfunction, with no meaningful governance or services being delivered to the people. The appointment of acting chairmen, who lack the authority to govern, has further exacerbated the situation, rendering local governments ineffective and largely irrelevant.

Critics argue that Okpebholo’s actions represent a brazen disregard for the rule of law and the democratic ideals that underpin the country’s political system. His move is seen as a direct affront to President Tinubu’s legacy, which not only championed the autonomy of local governments but also secured the Supreme Court ruling affirming this autonomy. This ruling was hailed as a historic win for local democracy, but Okpebholo’s swift and dramatic actions have cast doubt on the future of local government autonomy in the state.

Despite these violations, Okpebholo appears undeterred. Publicly, he has made numerous efforts to align himself with President Tinubu, despite the apparent tension between them. Observers note his increased presence at various public events—whether relevant or not—in a bid to secure the President’s favor. Recently, he was seen attending a federal government project at Sapele Road in Benin City and later appeared at an NSPPD Conference in Lagos, where his demeanor was more subdued than usual. However, these efforts seem insufficient to mask the growing discontent among Edo citizens, who remain perplexed by the governor’s lack of substantive leadership.

After nearly 100 days in office, the Okpebholo-led administration has yet to demonstrate any significant achievements. In place of governance, the state has become a hotbed of lawlessness and disorder. Critical sectors such as education, healthcare, security, infrastructure, and technology have been neglected, with little more than empty appointments and sporadic political maneuvers to show for his leadership.

Edo residents, both at home and abroad, remain disillusioned with a government that has failed to deliver on its promises. Many are now pinning their hopes on the ongoing election petition tribunal, led by Justice Wilfred Kpochi, which could spell the end of Okpebholo’s tumultuous tenure. With numerous legal challenges and allegations of electoral malpractice dogging the governor’s administration, the fate of his political career hangs in the balance.

The tribunal has become a focal point for those who seek justice and a reversal of the unlawful actions that have marred the state under Okpebholo’s leadership. Observers are hopeful that the tribunal will act decisively, holding Okpebholo and the APC accountable for their roles in the electoral misconduct and illegal dismantling of local government autonomy.

As the tribunal moves toward its conclusion, Edo residents are watching closely, hopeful that justice will prevail and that the state can begin to recover from the damage inflicted by Okpebholo’s reckless actions. Should the tribunal deliver a fair, transparent, and credible judgment, it could signal the beginning of the end for a government that has failed to meet the expectations of its people.